Fund Finance Partners Launches New U.S. Debt Advisory Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fund Finance Partners (FFP) today announced the launch of their new fund advisory business. FFP co-founders Zac Barnett and Richard Wheelahan bring a combined 35+ years of direct experience in the fund finance space. FFP will improve efficiency and investor returns for fund sponsors by optimizing fund and sponsor debt strategies.

FFP works with its asset management and fund sponsor clients to obtain the best terms, tighten pricing and expedite the loan closing process. FFP principals have collectively executed 600+ financing arrangements totaling over $150 billion in lender commitments. FFP has garnered mandates from several private equity, credit and real estate investment firms pre-launch.

Zac Barnett is a pioneer in the fund finance space having represented private equity fund sponsors as well as investment banks in connection with some of the largest fund financings ever consummated. Previously, he was the Global Head of Mayer Brown's Fund Finance practice and Co-Head of their Global Lending practice. His work has been cited in numerous prominent publications, from the Los Angeles Times to PE HUB to Bloomberg. Zac also co-founded the Annual Subscription and Fund Finance Symposium, now administered by the Fund Finance Association with annual events in New York, Miami, London and Hong Kong.

Richard Wheelahan, in addition to co-founding FFP, is the general counsel, chief compliance officer and a director of Capitala Group, a $3 billion fund sponsor investing debt and equity in lower middle market companies. Richard has executed numerous capital markets initiatives on behalf of Capitala Group's investment vehicles and has overseen fund formation activity for nearly 10 years, developing comingled funds, SMA concepts, a NASDAQ listed BDC, and joint ventures. Richard has overseen the implementation of numerous fund finance products, including but not limited to subscription lines, NAV facilities, hybrids, total return swaps and manager lines of credit.

Further information about Fund Finance Partners is available at https://fundfinancepartners.com

