FUND FOR TEACHERS AWARDS $1.6 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR SUMMER FELLOWSHIPS

365 prek-12 teachers will pursue learning around the world to impact student engagement and success

HOUSTON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fund for Teachers, one of the country's largest investors in preK-12 educators, has announced its 2024 grant recipients who will embark on self-designed expeditions this summer using $1.6 million in grants.

These 365 teachers, FFT Fellows, submitted proposals specifically addressing issues affecting their students, classrooms and/or school communities. After a rigorous selection process, individual teachers will now receive up to $5,000 and teams of two or more up to $10,000 to pursue their plans. Since 2001, Fund for Teachers has invested $37 million in nearly 10,000 preK-12 educators, transforming grants into growth for teachers and their students.

Access the complete list of 2024 Fund for Teachers Fellows here.

Fund for Teachers grants support teachers as the primary learner in the classroom and trusts they know best what their students need to advance academically and emotionally. That's why there is relatively no limitation on what a teacher can propose to learn, or where they propose to learn it. Over the past 24 years, FFT Fellows have pursued new knowledge, skills, and perspectives in 170 different countries on every continent.

"A curious teacher who recognizes students' learning gaps, honors their lived experiences, and actively seeks innovative solutions will change the lives of those students and their families," said Karen Eckhoff, Fund for Teachers' executive director. "Our Fellows are models of what can happen when teachers are respected professionals and valued as agents of change."

Fund for Teachers also invests in teachers by awarding Innovation Circle Grants that fuel Fellows' independent research during the summer, followed by virtual collaboration with other Fellows throughout the fall followed by classroom implementation in the spring.

