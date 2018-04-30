Fund Her Announces New Slate of Nine Endorsements for California State Assembly and Senate

Los Angeles

Maria Elena Durazo : SD-24

: SD-24 Christy Smith : AD-38

: AD-38 Joy Silver : SD-28

: SD-28 Vanessa Delgado : SD-32

: SD-32 Vicky Santana : SD-32

Orange County

Cottie Petrie-Norris : AD-74

San Diego

Tasha Boerner Horvath : AD-76

: AD-76 Sunday Gover : AD-77

East Bay

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan : AD-16

"Having presided over the sexual harassment hearings here in the Capitol, I've seen firsthand how important it is for women to be in the Legislature," said Assemblymember Laura Friedman (District 43, Glendale). "Fund Her is doing important work--giving progressive women the resources they need to win so that together we can build new policies, new procedures, and a brighter future for California."

To date, three of the four candidates endorsed by Fund Her have been successful at the polls with two already taking office in the Assembly. If the current endorsees win, the state legislature will be 30% female, reversing a negative ten-year trend.

''Fund Her's mission is to support progressive women as they embark on their candidacy for office here in California," said Valerie McGinty, Fund Her Founder & President. "These women represent the progressive values we believe are integral to governing our state."

By supporting these nine women, McGinty hopes the state will grow closer to gender parity. Currently, California's Legislature is comprised of only 23% women, ranking it 32nd in the nation - down from 30% a decade ago. Fund Her's previous endorsements include Wendy Carrillo, AD-51 and the newly sworn in Sydney Kamlager in AD-54.

"When women are at the table, we raise the game," said McGinty. "Studies show that women members of Congress bring home on average 9% more funding to their districts than their male counterparts, and women pass 50% more laws than men do. Women tend to legislate more on poverty and education - two issues that are critical to the future success of California."

About Fund Her

Fund Her is a first-of-its-kind venture that provides campaign capital to progressive women who are running for seats in the California State Legislature. Fund Her is the only political action committee dedicated to reaching gender parity in the California State Legislature by 2028. To learn more about Fund Her, visit www.ifundher.org

For all press and sponsorship opportunities please contact Adina Brin, Chief of Staff, at adina@ifundher.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fund-her-announces-new-slate-of-nine-endorsements-for-california-state-assembly-and-senate-300638660.html

SOURCE Fund Her

Related Links

http://www.ifundher.org

