FUND MANAGED BY MARITIME PARTNERS ACQUIRES U.S. MARINE MANAGEMENT

News provided by

Maritime Partners

26 Sep, 2023, 13:32 ET

U.S. Military Marine Services Contractor Sells to a Maritime Partners-Managed Fund

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maritime Partners, LLC ("Maritime Partners"), a leading provider of maritime financing solutions primarily focused on Jones Act vessels, announces that on September 20, 2023, one of its managed funds acquired Norfolk, Va.-based U.S. Marine Management LLC ("USMMI") from Maersk Line, Limited.

Continue Reading

USMMI is engaged in chartering U.S. flag tanker and military support vessels, owned and operated by USMMI, to the Military Sealift Command, a division of the U.S. Navy, and the operation and maintenance ("O&M") of U.S. government-owned vessels. USMMI currently operates a fleet of five U.S.-flagged vessels (including one owned maritime support vessel, three owned tankers, and one bareboat chartered tanker) and one O&M contract supporting U.S. Army training watercraft in Japan. 

In addition, USMMI was recently awarded a new operating agreement for the U.S. Maritime Administration's Tanker Security Program. In connection with this award, USMMI has entered into an agreement to acquire another medium range tanker, which is expected to close in Q4 2023. 

"We're excited to add USMMI to our portfolio," said Bick Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Maritime Partners. "USMMI's long-term contracts with a strong customer base will nicely complement our existing portfolio of assets by providing diversification across counterparties, assets and end markets. We're excited to partner with USMMI's long-tenured and talented management team in the next phase of USMMI's evolution."

This acquisition represents yet another significant transaction for Maritime Partners and its managed funds, bringing with it not only a management team with more than 30 years of government contracting experience, knowledge, and expertise, but also a significant opportunity for portfolio diversification through the addition of a new vessel class with new capabilities, a new maritime market to serve, and a new counterparty to the acquiring fund's portfolio.

ABOUT MARITIME PARTNERS

Maritime Partners, LLC is a leading provider of maritime financing solutions, specializing in vessels that are used in the domestic Jones Act trade. With a managed fleet of approximately 1,850 vessels in service, we offer tailored leasing services to operators across the full spectrum of credit quality. A privately held company founded in 2015, Maritime Partners, LLC provides the assets that transport the commodities that represent the primary building blocks of the domestic economy, including agricultural products, chemicals, aggregates, crude oil, and refined petroleum products. Our management team leverages more than 50 years of operational experience in chartering, asset management, shipbuilding, and financing across all marine asset classes. To learn more about Maritime Partners, LLC please visit www.maritimepartnersllc.com.

CONTACT:
James D. Canafax
Maritime Partners, LLC
[email protected]
(504) 264-5118

SOURCE Maritime Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.