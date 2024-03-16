Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo hosts in Guatemala a delegation from Freedom House to present the report "Freedom in the World 2024"

GUATEMALA CITY, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo (Freedom and Development Foundation) played host to the event "Freedom in the World: What's Happening in Central America?" for the unveiling of the "Freedom in the World 2024" report compiled by Freedom House. The event took place on Tuesday, March 12th, at a prestigious hotel in the capital.

The "Freedom in the World" report is an annual assessment of political and civil liberties worldwide, providing a detailed analysis of the human rights situation in different countries and regions.

Meetings with civil society Dionisio Gutiérrez. President of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo

The report presentation featured a delegation from Freedom House, comprising board members of the organization renowned for their expertise and dedication to promoting democracy and human rights globally.

Additionally, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Tuto Quiroga, and the president of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, Dionisio Gutiérrez, who is also a board member of Freedom House, were in attendance. The experience and leadership of both Quiroga and Gutiérrez enriched discussions on the state of freedoms in Latin America and Central America.

During the visit, high-level meetings were held with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, Congress President Nery Ramos, and various social and economic sectors of the country. These meetings facilitated an exchange of ideas and perspectives with the aim of strengthening joint commitment to promoting and protecting human rights and democracy in the region.

Thus, Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo and Freedom House reaffirm their commitment to defending fundamental freedoms and strengthening democratic institutions worldwide.

With headquarters in Guatemala City, Madrid, and Miami, Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo is a private, proactive, and independent think tank dedicated to studying and analyzing social, financial, and political issues to promote values and principles for a free society.

Based in Washington D.C. since 1941, Freedom House is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes freedom and democracy worldwide through policy analysis, research, and human rights advocacy.

SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo