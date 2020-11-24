Fundación para la Democracia Panamericana: Two young artists have been condemned to death in Cuba; the only way to save them is to obtain the release of the wrongfully convicted musician Denis Solís

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthy adult can live a maximum of five - at most, seven - days without drinking water under normal conditions. The bodies of Maykel and Luis Manuel are deteriorating at an alarming rate, traces of blood in their urine warn of imminent kidney complications. Doctors warn that multiorgan failure could occur at any time.

"We are running out of time" said activist and Morris Abram Award recipient Rosa María Payá. Tweet this We urgently request the international community to intervene before the dictatorship for the freedom of Denis Solis and the life of artists and activists on the hunger stike. Cuba Decide Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cuba Decide)

Yesterday, at 3:00 PM, marked the 6th day of the hunger and thirst strike that Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Castillo have maintained from their humble home, in the San Isidro neighborhood of Old Havana. They are demanding the release of 32-year-old Cuban rapper Denis Solís, who was arrested, tried and convicted within 48 hours for ordering a policeman to leave his home after he broke in without permission.

"We are running out of time" said activist and Morris Abram Award recipient Rosa María Payá.

"We have directly requested, and reiterate, our call to the Foreign Action Service of the European Union - which is in the process of dialogue with the Cuban dictatorship - to the ministers of the European Union and the Parliament; to the governments of the Americas; the Catholic Church and the Christian churches in Cuba; the International Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet; and His Holiness Pope Francis; so that they intervene before the government in Cuba in favor of the immediate release of rapper Denis Solís and to save the lives of those on strike."

She went on to say, "The imprisonment of Denis Solís is incompatible with the lives of Luis Manuel and Maykel. It is a basic humanitarian issue. The authorities in Cuba can release Denis Solís on house arrest and send him home now. They can avoid the death of young artists, while clarifying the legal situation of Denis, whose incarceration has been riddled by obvious violations of due process."

The faces of the 14 people who, in solidarity with Denis, have been subject to a police blockade in the little house of San Isidro since November 16, resemble the faces of all Cubans. Among them are artists, academics, activists, journalists, self-employed workers, scientists -- all children of a broken Cuba that they, as many, refuse to lose." The siege, maintained by the political police, has prevented representatives of the Catholic church from offering them previously requested religious assistance. As a result, the regime is also in violation of the right of Cuban religious personnel to protect life.

The regime has also prohibited family and friends from giving supplies to those who are not on a hunger strike, and they have banned all the representatives of the diplomatic corps who have wished to examine the status of the strikers. However, at dawn on the fourth day of the strike, an aggressor whom the political police sent and allowed to pass through the barred area, approached the door of the San Isidro residence with a hammer and broke a bottle on the head of artist Luis Manuel Otero. He remains in the house and has yet to receive any medical attention.

The decision to initiate a hunger and thirst strike is the culmination of the extreme situation they are experiencing. These young victims are not alone in being subjected to some of the most brutal harassment and police violence; the citizenry of Cuba is also and is a society that has run out of vital options.

Cuba is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, caused by the regime, that has only been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been further exacerbated by the regime's unwillingness to release humanitarian assistance sent by Cubans in exile though churches to the some of its most needy citizens.

"We call for Liberty and Life for Cuba."

About Cuba Decide

Cuba Decide is a citizen initiative to change the political and economic system in Cuba provoking a peaceful transition process towards democracy.

THE STRATEGY

Generate the pressure necessary to force the regime to submit to the will of the people through coordinated non-violent action of the citizens and the international community.

Convert thousands of Cubans into agents of change through a platform that informs, involves, and mobilizes citizens on the Island.

THE TOOL

Cubans must be free to decide their future.

To make the change, Cuba Decide proposes that the will of Cubans be expressed and complied with through a binding plebiscite in Cuba ―a direct vote of the people― to answer the following question:

Are you in agreement with the convening of free, fair and plural elections exercising freedom of expression and of the press, and organizing freely in political parties and social organizations with total plurality?

Yes or No?

JOIN US

A tremendous mobilization effort is under way!

Learn more and join our movement at cubadecide.org.

Be part of our conversations on Facebook.com/CubaDecide and on Twitter and Instagram by following the user @CubaDecide and using the #CubaDecide tag

FDP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which promotes the Cuba Decide platform alongside thousands of Cubans.

CONTACT:

Leandra Solano

[email protected]

305.209.5649

SOURCE Cuba Decide

SOURCE Fundación para la Democracia Panamericana