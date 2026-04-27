Fundación Puntacana Inaugurates the Center for Marine Innovation, Marking its Most Ambitious Chapter in Over Three Decades of Coral Reef Conservation

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundación Puntacana today inaugurated the Marine Innovation Center, a new state-of-the-art facility designed to advance research, environmental education, and the restoration of coral reef ecosystems throughout the Caribbean. Located at Playa Blanca within Puntacana Resort, on one of the most visible stretches of coastline in the country, the Center represents the next chapter in a conservation commitment that began more than thirty years ago.

Elizabeth Shaver, Frank Rainieri, Paíno Henríquez, Jake Kheel, Ainhoa León y Jason Thompson (PRNewsfoto/GRUPO PUNTACANA)

The inauguration, held on Earth Day, April 22nd, 2026, brought together environmental, business, and philanthropic partners including Grupo Puntacana, the Fundación Dominicana de Estudios Marinos (FUNDEMAR), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and Oceankind, as well as the Dominican Republic's Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Armando Paíno Henríquez.

The Center features a specialized laboratory with 32 tanks and capacity to expand to 64, supporting coral restoration, marine monitoring, and the reproduction of key reef species. The facility combines controlled laboratory environments with active field programs in the adjacent marine sanctuary, allowing scientists and technicians to move rapidly from research to real-world application.

Coral reef restoration across the Caribbean has long faced a fundamental contradiction: conventional gardening techniques depend on extracting fragments from wild populations that are themselves in decline. The new Center was designed to confront this challenge directly, deploying tools including machine learning for coral health monitoring, molecular biology for disease detection and prevention, assisted evolution, and sexual propagation techniques to breed more resilient corals. The goal is not simply to restore reefs, but to do so at a speed and scale commensurate with the rate of loss.

"Fundación Puntacana has been restoring corals, training young scientists, working with fishing communities, and running environmental education programs for over thirty years. That work did not begin with this building," said Jake Kheel, Vice President, Fundación Puntacana. "What the Center for Marine Innovation gives us is a more powerful platform with better tools, more partners, and greater reach. Grupo Puntacana provided the land to build it here, at Playa Blanca, in one of the most visited destinations in the Caribbean, creating an opportunity for the general public to come face to face with what is at stake with the loss of coral reefs."

Beyond its scientific mission, the Center will open a permanent interactive exhibit to the public this summer, welcoming resort visitors and the broader community to learn about the threats facing coral reefs and the solutions being developed to address them. Fundación Puntacana has long believed that scientific credibility and public engagement reinforce each other and that lasting conservation requires not just better tools, but a broader constituency that understands why the reefs matter.

The Center is also the anchor institution of the Dominican Republic Marine Innovation Hub, a national platform that unites Fundación Puntacana, FUNDEMAR, and The Nature Conservancy around a shared mission of applied research and scaled reef restoration. The Hub, supported by Oceankind, operates across two world-class facilities, one in Punta Cana and FUNDEMAR's laboratory in Bayahibe, and is actively developing the legal and financial architecture to sustain its work beyond any single funding cycle.

"The scale and speed of reef loss across the Caribbean demand a new approach to restoration, one that moves beyond small, isolated projects toward solutions that are resilient, innovative, and scalable" said Dr. Rob Brumbaugh, Executive Director, Caribbean Division, The Nature Conservancy. "Our partnership with Fundación Puntacana and the creation of the Center for Marine Innovation demonstrates what is possible when science, conservation, and private sector leadership align around a shared commitment to the ocean. Together, we are proving that large-scale, climate-smart coral restoration can deliver real impact today and serve as a model for reefs across the Caribbean and beyond."

The Center for Marine Innovation was made possible through the vision and investment of Grupo Puntacana, the philanthropic partnership of Oceankind and numerous private donors from the Puntacana Resort community, and the scientific collaboration of The Nature Conservancy, FUNDEMAR and a network of international partners.

For more information: puntacana.org

SOURCE GRUPO PUNTACANA