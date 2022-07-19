Fundamental Advisors Closes Fourth Flagship Fund Above Target at $1.43 Billion

Firm Continues to Capitalize on Growing Opportunities in Public Purpose and Community Assets

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Advisors LP ("Fundamental"), a leading alternative asset manager dedicated to municipal and public purpose investing, today announced the final close of its fourth flagship private equity fund, Fundamental Partners IV LP ("Fund IV"), with $1.43 billion in capital commitments. Reflecting Fundamental's 15-year track record of delivering consistent returns, Fund IV's total commitments significantly exceeded its original target of $1 billion. The fund received enthusiastic support from a majority of existing investors along with a diverse group of new investors including state pension plans, insurance companies, university endowments and private wealth platforms.

"We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by our new and existing limited partners, resulting in the successful raise of our largest fund to date," said Laurence L. Gottlieb, Chairman and CEO of Fundamental. "This is an extraordinary milestone in our firm's 15-year history, and a testament to our talented team and growing reputation for achieving attractive risk-adjusted performance while protecting our partners' capital. Our flexible capital and adaptive investment strategies position us well to successfully navigate an ever-changing investing landscape."

Fund IV will continue Fundamental's strategy of employing both private equity-style control and high-yielding private credit practices to invest in essential community assets, such as affordable and workforce housing, renewable energy, senior care and infrastructure. The fund will benefit from Fundamental's extensive experience and specialized knowledge investing in special situations that are often overlooked by the broader market as well as its proven capability in improving, rehabilitating and repositioning assets to achieve current income and long-term capital appreciation.

To date, Fund IV has already invested over $1 billion. Fund IV's predecessor fund, Fundamental Partners III LP, closed in May 2017, with nearly $1 billion in total commitments. Since its inception, Fundamental has successfully deployed over $4 billion across more than 200 investments.

Mr. Gottlieb continued, "We are excited about the opportunities in our core sectors as we continue to deploy capital across a range of public purpose and community-focused investment themes, including enhancing the quality of and access to low income housing, improving care for seniors and filling a void in the development of clean, renewable energy. We look forward to continuing to deliver value for our investors and the communities we serve."

About Fundamental Advisors

Fundamental is a leading alternative asset manager dedicated to municipal, public purpose and community assets. Founded in 2007, the firm is focused on targeting control-oriented investments in stressed and distressed assets or securities, financing the development or revitalization of public purpose or community assets, and acquiring undervalued securities in the secondary market. For more information, please visit www.Fundamental.com.

Media Contacts

Fundamental Advisors

Jon Keehner / Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Fundamental Advisors LP