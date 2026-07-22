Fundamental Advisors Expands Public Service Helicopter Portfolio with Acquisition of BlueSky Helicopters

Addition of Five Aircraft and Proven Operating Team Expands West Coast Presence and Enhances Platform Capabilities Across Aerial Firefighting and Utility Services

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Advisors ("Fundamental"), an established alternative asset manager focused on municipal, public purpose and community assets, recently announced the acquisition of BlueSky Helicopters ("BlueSky" or the "Company"), a Southern California-based aerial services operator focused primarily on firefighting, utility services and other essential aviation services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Southern California, BlueSky provides specialized helicopter services across the Western U.S., including aerial firefighting, powerline support, utility and construction services, animal surveying and other essential aerial operations. The Company operates a fleet of five helicopters, including four Blackhawks and one Bell 407. The BlueSky team has a long history of providing mission critical aviation services to leading energy companies and state and federal public safety agencies.

The acquisition expands Fundamental's public service helicopter platform to 24 aircraft and establishes a meaningful presence in one of the nation's most active markets for aerial firefighting and utility services. BlueSky also brings in-house maintenance capabilities which are expected to enhance operational expertise and aircraft availability across the broader platform as Fundamental continues to scale this strategy.

"BlueSky is exactly the type of business we are looking to partner with as we continue building our public service helicopter platform," said Ryan Keane, Senior Managing Director at Fundamental Advisors. "The Company has earned a strong reputation providing critical firefighting and utility services in one of the country's most important public safety and infrastructure markets. This acquisition meaningfully expands our presence in the Western U.S., strengthens our relationships with key utility and public safety customers and adds valuable maintenance and operational capabilities. We look forward to partnering with the BlueSky team as we continue to grow a diversified helicopter platform that supports essential public safety and infrastructure needs nationwide."

"Fundamental shares our long-standing commitment to safety, reliability and service excellence," said Bryan Robinson, CEO at BlueSky Helicopters. "For years, our team has supported customers operating in some of the most demanding environments in the country, and we are proud of the reputation we've built with critical utility customers. With Fundamental's support we will gain access to additional resources and operational support to continue to deliver the high-quality service our customers expect and pursue the next phase of growth."

The acquisition represents Fundamental's latest investment in its public service helicopter strategy, which was launched in 2025 to support businesses providing mission-critical aviation services across the United States. The strategy focuses on partnering with operators that provide essential public safety, utility infrastructure and emergency response services, while providing the capital, operational resources and platform support needed to scale in a fragmented sector.

About Fundamental Advisors

Founded in 2007, Fundamental Advisors is an established alternative investment manager focused on the development and revitalization of municipal, public purpose and community assets. Through both control-oriented and specialty finance strategies, Fundamental pursues asset-based opportunities across essential service sectors, including affordable housing, senior care, renewable energy, and non-traditional infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.Fundamental.com.

About BlueSky Helicopters

BlueSky Helicopters is a Southern California-based provider of aerial utility, firefighting and aviation support services. The Company operates a fleet of Blackhawk and Bell helicopters and provides a range of services, including utility construction and maintenance, aerial firefighting, forestry support and other mission-critical aviation operations. BlueSky serves utility, government and public safety customers throughout the Western United States.

Contact

Jon Keehner / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

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SOURCE Fundamental Advisors