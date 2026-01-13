Fundamental Brands Launches Public Offerings of Private Securities to Accelerate the Growth of High-Potential Consumer Brands

Fundamental Brands, a consumer brand accelerator and holding company, today announced the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering. The public offering of private units enables investors of all wealth and income levels to own shares in a company purpose-built to acquire and scale proven, high-quality brands through capital, operational expertise, and a founder-friendly structure. The company has added a companion 506(c) Regulation D offering that is available exclusively to accredited investors.

For investors, the company offers the opportunity to participate in both monthly income through its royalty structure and the potential for long-term growth . Each unit purchased includes preferred shares—targeting monthly royalty distributions, as well as common shares that provide the potential for long-term value through future distributions or a potential liquidity event.

The launch arrives at a pivotal moment for the consumer sector. Demand for premium beauty, personal care, and fragrance continues to rise, yet many emerging and mid-market brands lack the capital, digital marketing capabilities, administrative support, and sales and distribution access needed to scale. Fundamental Brands aims to bridge this gap by acquiring majority stakes in companies generating $2–$50 million in annual revenue and accelerating their growth through a unified, synergistic platform.

"We built Fundamental Brands to unlock the full potential of exceptional companies that can accelerate with the benefit of our infrastructure, capital, and strategic support traditionally reserved for larger players," said Mark Hauman, Chief Executive Officer of Fundamental Brands. "This offering creates a pathway for everyday investors to participate in the growth of brands with strong foundations, authentic consumer connection, and meaningful upside."

Through this model, each portfolio company gains access to expanded distribution channels, enhanced manufacturing capabilities, procurement efficiencies, financial and operational support, and a shared back-end infrastructure that includes HR, finance, and omnichannel marketing. This approach is designed to preserve each founder's vision while delivering the scale needed for accelerated growth.

About Fundamental Brands

Fundamental Brands Inc. is a growth accelerator and holding company dedicated to scaling exceptional consumer brands across beauty, fragrance, personal care, and private label. Through strategic acquisitions and hands-on operational support, the company scales strong brands into category leaders while building long-term value for investors and founders alike.

