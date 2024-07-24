Fundamental Forms Strategic Partnership with New Municipal Bond-Focused Originator, V2 Municipal Capital

NEW YORK and DALLAS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2 Municipal Capital ("V2MC" or the "Firm"), a sourcing company for high-yield tax-exempt and taxable municipal bonds, and Fundamental Advisors ("Fundamental"), an established alternative asset manager focused on municipal, public purpose and community assets, today announced that they have entered a partnership to launch V2MC as an independent firm. V2MC will be led by Co-Founders Charlie Visconsi and Ron Van Den Handel, two seasoned public finance investors and bankers. Through this partnership, V2MC will source municipal bonds exclusively for Fundamental.

V2MC will work closely with its sourcing partners, including broker-dealers and municipal advisors, to develop and structure transactions that achieve borrowers' objectives, while also incorporating highly customized and robust protections for invested capital. The Firm will primarily specialize in asset-based lending, serving traditional municipal borrowers – including governmental and not-for-profit entities – to identify both tax-exempt and taxable investment opportunities in health care, housing, education and infrastructure.

"There is a clear gap in funding in the municipal bond market, across both tax-exempt and taxable projects. With this new venture, we will create a sourcing platform based on our experience, integrity, flexibility and creativity, and our relationship with Fundamental will provide borrowers certainty of execution," said Mr. Visconsi. "We look forward to leveraging our deep relationships across the market to structure solutions that benefit borrowers, while offering strong protections for our investments."

"I have known and worked alongside Laurence and the Fundamental team for many years and have always admired the differentiated and successful business they've developed," said Mr. Van Den Handel. "The combination of our sourcing capabilities and municipal structuring expertise with Fundamental's investing acumen and access to flexible capital, will allow us to identify, evaluate and execute on well-structured, appropriately priced transactions in the municipal market."

"For over 15 years, we've been a dedicated investor in public purpose, municipal and community assets, and now more than ever, these assets need flexible and creative capital solutions to prosper," said Laurence Gottlieb, Chairman and CEO of Fundamental. "Our firm is enjoying great momentum as we enter this partnership with Charlie and Ron, and we look forward to working closely together to continue delivering value for our investors."

Mr. Visconsi and Mr. Van Den Handel have over 50 years of combined experience in the municipal bond market and have separately served as lead banker on transactions totaling over $30 billion. Prior to launching V2MC, Mr. Visconsi was the Co-Head of Originations and Mr. Van Den Handel was a Managing Director on the originations team at Preston Hollow Community Capital, where they sourced deals, led originations and co-led financing efforts. Mr. Visconsi previously spent 20 years at Morgan Stanley in the Public Finance Group including serving as the Co-Head of Public Finance for five years, while Mr. Van Den Handel held senior municipal capital-focused roles at Deutsche Bank for 14 years and Raymond James for 13 years.

About V2 Municipal Capital

Founded by Charlie Visconsi and Ron Van Den Handel in July 2024, V2 Municipal Capital is an independent sourcing company for high-yield tax-exempt and taxable municipal bonds. V2MC seeks to provide structured capital solutions for municipal borrowers across four key sectors: health care, housing, education and infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.v2mc.com.

About Fundamental Advisors

Fundamental is an established alternative asset manager dedicated to municipal, public purpose and community assets. Founded in 2007, the firm is focused on targeting control-oriented investments in stressed and distressed assets or securities, financing the development or revitalization of public purpose or community assets, and acquiring undervalued securities in the secondary market. For more information, please visit www.Fundamental.com.

