Fundamental Innovation and RPX Conclude Licensing Agreement for USB Charging Patents

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Innovation Systems International ("Fundamental") announced today they have entered into an agreement with RPX Corporation ("RPX"), the world's leading patent risk mitigation firm, that provides a license to a subset of RPX Members covering a portfolio of approximately 200 patent assets owned by Fundamental. The deal also gives RPX a time limited ability to extend sublicenses to additional unlicensed entities. The Fundamental patents relate to advanced USB charging technologies invented and developed by Blackberry (formerly Research In Motion) that are now ubiquitous for a wide range of consumer electronic devices.

"This transaction is an excellent example of how patent owners can work effectively and efficiently to resolve ongoing licensing disputes with sophisticated companies," said Paul Seaman, CEO of Fundamental.

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL

Fundamental Innovation Systems International is a limited liability company headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas. The company acquired a portfolio of patents from BlackBerry (formerly Research in Motion) directed to advanced USB charging technologies that transformed portable electronics by enabling readily available power charging in a desirable small form factor. Manufacturers of hand-held and portable devices quickly adopted these innovations as customers demanded increased functionality, decreased device size, and faster and more convenient charging. USB fast charging is now ubiquitous for a wide range of consumer electronic devices. Fundamental has successfully licensed these patented inventions to numerous technology companies throughout the world.

For additional information, please visit: www.fundamentalinnovation.net

Media Contacts:

Jeremy Fielding / Anntal Silver

Kekst CNC

212-521-4800

jeremy.fielding@kekstcnc.com / anntal.silver@kekstcnc.com

SOURCE Fundamental Innovation Systems International

Related Links

https://www.fundamentalinnovation.net

