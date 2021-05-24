Fundamental Underwriters Adds Primary Non-Owned Auto to its Product Portfolio

CHADDS FORD, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a specialty managing general underwriter with expertise in commercial auto insurance, today announced the introduction of a new commercial auto market product – Primary Non-Owned Auto (PNOA) insurance. PNOA is designed to address the needs of businesses in the health and human services industry. It provides primary auto liability and optional physical damage coverage for employees while driving their personal vehicles for business purposes.

"There is a substantial coverage gap in the market for employers who have employees using their own vehicles for business purposes," said Abel Travis, vice president of Fundamental Underwriters. "PNOA can provide many benefits including better protection for staff, improved risk profile for the employer, streamlined and consistent management of employee vehicle operation and a beneficial recruitment and retention tool for policyholders. We're extremely excited to be able to work with our agent partners to make this product available to our joint customers."

This innovative product, which reflects Fundamental's commitment to offering creative solutions to meet evolving customer needs in the marketplace, will initially be available for new business effective on or after July 1 in 14 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Fundamental Underwriters delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Late last year, the company expanded its mid-market commercial trucking insurance product offerings into 10 additional states including California, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Mississippi and Delaware. The company's footprint now includes 28 states throughout the U.S. Previously, the company offered insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group and its subsidiaries. Insurance policies are issued by Third Coast Insurance Company. For more information, visit FundamentalUW.com.

