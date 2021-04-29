Fundamental Underwriters Expands Claims Capabilities Through Partnership with Snapsheet Appraisal Services

CHADDS FORD, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a specialty managing general underwriter with expertise in mid-market trucking insurance, today announced a partnership with Snapsheet, a pioneer in virtual appraisals, to utilize its appraisal services to deliver an exceptional experience to its customers. As a division of AF Group – collectively one of the nation's largest writers of specialty insurance – Fundamental Underwriters is focused on delivering exceptional mid-market trucking insurance solutions.

"Fundamental Underwriters continues to adopt innovative technologies to deliver superior services to our customers," said Abel Travis, vice president of Fundamental Underwriters. "Adding Snapsheet's virtual claims handling capabilities will speed up the claims process and ensure that our customers can more rapidly repair their vehicles to bring them back onto the road."

"The specialty vehicle appraisal market is a really exciting space for us and we're seeing exponential growth in all areas, from long haul trucking, mid-mile and delivery, to personal lines like motorcycles and RVs," said Andy Cohen, chief operating officer of Snapsheet. "We are thrilled to partner with Fundamental Underwriters and look forward to helping them expand and deliver exceptional specialty insurance services to their customers through our virtual appraisal expertise which can support any type of vehicle, anywhere, and with seamless integration."

Fundamental Underwriters delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Late last year, the company expanded its mid-market commercial trucking insurance product offerings into nine additional states including Idaho, Montana, Utah, Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Mississippi and Delaware. The move reflected the continued expansion of the Fundamental Underwriter's footprint to 27 states throughout the U.S. Previously, the company offered insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group and its subsidiaries. Insurance policies are issued by Third Coast Insurance Company. For more information, visit FundamentalUW.com.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is a pioneer in virtual appraisals and a leader in cloud-native claims management software, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on engagement, digitalization and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched technology and processes that improve customer experience, drive greater organizational agility, and deliver transformational benefits through its Snapsheet Cloud software suite. For more information, visit snapsheetclaims.com.

Contact:

Bob Lapinski

(312) 443-9819 or (517) 331-4890

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group; Fundamental Underwriters

Related Links

http://www.afgroup.com/

