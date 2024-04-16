Fundamental Underwriters Names Driver of the Year

LANSING, Mich., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters is proud to recognize Walter Salas of Pennsylvania-based Magnolia Logistics as its Driver of the Year.

The award is presented annually to drivers in the commercial trucking industry with an exemplary driving record, who demonstrate strong leadership and make significant contributions toward a positive safety culture within their organization.

"Walter Salas is a professional and takes every day and one load at a time no matter what the situation could bring him," said Jim Daulerio, executive vice president of Operations and Risk, Magnolia Logistics and H&H Transportation. "We couldn't ask for a better professional driver to represent Magnolia Logistics."

Salas has maintained an accident-free driving record with no negative Department of Transportation roadside inspections. He joined Magnolia Logistics in 2005 and has two decades of professional driving experience. He has also earned high praise for being a Certified Driver Trainer and member of the Accident Review Board, being a leader of the Magnolia driver force and frequently interacting with his colleagues to assist them with their work as professional drivers.

"Safety is always the number one priority in commercial trucking," said Kelly Fusner, president, Specialty Lines at AF Group. "At Magnolia Logistics, Walter Salas' safety performance and positive attitude is noteworthy given the challenges of the more than 325 stores he delivers to in the heavy traffic of the Northeast region. We are pleased to honor him as Driver of the Year and thank him for his commitment to driver safety."

About Magnolia Logistics

Magnolia Logistics Inc. is a truck load carrier based out of Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, established in 2005 by the owner Tom Pecora. Magnolia is the House Carrier for Wakefern and their chain of ShopRite Grocery Stores and affiliates and operates in the Northeast portion of the U.S. Magnolia's sister company is H&H Transportation Inc., which is based in New Jersey and is also a carrier for Wakefern.

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group, provides specialty insurance solutions with expertise in commercial auto. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE Fundamental Underwriters