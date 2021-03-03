Fundamental Underwriters Selects Maximum Independent Brokerage, LLC as its '2020 Agency of the Year'

CHADDS FORD, Pa., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters is proud to recognize Maximum Independent Brokerage, LLC, with locations in Chicago, Ill. and Garnet Valley, Penn., as its 2020 Agency of the Year.

"I'm pleased that our first-ever Agency of the Year award is being presented to Maximum Independent Brokerage, an agency that has partnered with Fundamental Underwriters from the start," said Abel Travis, vice president Fundamental Underwriters. "Maximum not only placed our first policy with Beth MacKinnon, our first underwriter, but they have contributed significantly to our success. We appreciate the strong partnership and look forward to continuing growing together in the coming years."

Fundamental Underwriters is a specialty managing general underwriter with expertise in mid-market trucking insurance. It delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures.

"It's truly an honor to be the first recipient of Fundamental Underwriters Agency of the Year award," said Anthony Verrecchia, Sr. Managing Director & Partner, Maximum Independent Brokerage, LLC. "Fundamental Underwriters has built a great reputation and I'm proud that Maximum has played an instrumental role building the next frontier with Rob Westburg and his team. Congratulations to everyone who has been involved in making this achievement happen and here's to even better things through our partnership in the years to come."

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group and its subsidiaries. Insurance policies are issued by Third Coast Insurance Company. For more information, visit FundamentalUW.com.

Contact:

Bob Lapinski

(312) 443-9819 or (517) 331-4890

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group; Fundamental Underwriters