DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fundamentals of Pharmaceutical Forecasting Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of the course is to instil greater confidence in forecasting by providing an in-depth understanding of forecasting fundamentals. Following this course you will be able to:

  • Identify the most appropriate forecasting methodology for your product
  • Rationalise the pros and cons of different forecasting approaches
  • Develop a forecast using best practice principles
  • Ensure forecasts are clear and transparent for all users
  • Critically assess existing forecasts

What will be covered:

All key topics will be covered to ensure a strong and comprehensive understanding of forecasting:

  • Founding principles of good forecasting
  • Key steps to creating a forecast; define, trend, event, convert
  • Sales vs Epi vs Opportunity vs Patient Flow methodologies, and how to choose the correct approach
  • How to include seasonality, structural breaks, recently launched products and much more, in your trend
  • Probability, scenario, and econometric-based approaches
  • Conversion to volume and revenue
  • Once purchased, you will have access to this training course for 3 months.

How will it be covered:

The training is brought to life using engaging visuals, real-life examples, and a do-it-yourself case study.

  • 17 videos and accompanying text walk you through the 4 key fundamentals of forecasting
  • 6 real-life examples bring theory to life
  • 5 quizzes test your understanding as you move through the training
  • 2 case studies to put into practice what you have learnt- one in which you can design and build your own forecast model
  • Total time: 7 hours

Who Should Attend:

We developed the Fundamentals course for anyone who plays a role in the forecasting process, no matter of their ability; brand teams, business intelligence, analysts, forecasters and those completely new to forecasting.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction - Pre-training evaluation
  • Introduction to fundamentals of forecasting
  • Key forecasting principles
  • Important elements and philosophies of good forecasting
  • Defining the market
  • Case study example: Build and populate define section of the model
  • Trending the market
  • Case study example: Build and populate trend section of the model
  • Adding events
  • Case study example: Build and populate event sections of the model
  • Converting to volume and sales
  • Case study example: Build and populate conversion sections of the model
  • Case study exercise
  • Post-training evaluation

