Fundamentals of Pharmaceutical Forecasting Course

The aim of the course is to instil greater confidence in forecasting by providing an in-depth understanding of forecasting fundamentals. Following this course you will be able to:

Identify the most appropriate forecasting methodology for your product

Rationalise the pros and cons of different forecasting approaches

Develop a forecast using best practice principles

Ensure forecasts are clear and transparent for all users

Critically assess existing forecasts

What will be covered:

All key topics will be covered to ensure a strong and comprehensive understanding of forecasting:

Founding principles of good forecasting

Key steps to creating a forecast; define, trend, event, convert

Sales vs Epi vs Opportunity vs Patient Flow methodologies, and how to choose the correct approach

How to include seasonality, structural breaks, recently launched products and much more, in your trend

Probability, scenario, and econometric-based approaches

Conversion to volume and revenue

Once purchased, you will have access to this training course for 3 months.

How will it be covered:

The training is brought to life using engaging visuals, real-life examples, and a do-it-yourself case study.

17 videos and accompanying text walk you through the 4 key fundamentals of forecasting

6 real-life examples bring theory to life

5 quizzes test your understanding as you move through the training

2 case studies to put into practice what you have learnt- one in which you can design and build your own forecast model

Total time: 7 hours

Who Should Attend:

We developed the Fundamentals course for anyone who plays a role in the forecasting process, no matter of their ability; brand teams, business intelligence, analysts, forecasters and those completely new to forecasting.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction - Pre-training evaluation

Introduction to fundamentals of forecasting

Key forecasting principles

Important elements and philosophies of good forecasting

Defining the market

Case study example: Build and populate define section of the model

Trending the market

Case study example: Build and populate trend section of the model

Adding events

Case study example: Build and populate event sections of the model

Converting to volume and sales

Case study example: Build and populate conversion sections of the model

Case study exercise

Post-training evaluation

