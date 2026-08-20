"Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology, 4th Edition" Selected for 2026 Doody's Core Titles in Radiation Oncology

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology: Physical, Biological, and Clinical Aspects, 4th Edition, edited by Hasan Murshed, MD, has been selected for the 2026 Doody's Core Titles in Radiation Oncology, an annual distinction recognizing texts considered essential to the education of trainees and practicing clinicians in the specialty. Doody's Core Titles is among the most respected collection of development tools in health sciences publishing, compiled through a rigorous peer review process involving clinicians, educators, and medical librarians to guide collection development for medical libraries, residency programs, and academic institutions.

Published by Elsevier/Academic Press, the fourth edition integrates radiation physics, radiation biology, treatment planning, and clinical oncology into a single accessible volume, including contemporary coverage of artificial intelligence, adaptive radiotherapy, immunotherapy, proton therapy, SRS, SBRT, and advanced IMRT/IGRT techniques.

"We are honored that Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology has been selected for the 2026 Doody's Core Titles," said Dr. Murshed. "Radiation oncology is evolving faster than any clinician can track. Our goal was to create a practical, comprehensive, and clinically relevant resource that helps trainees and practicing clinicians keep pace with the field. This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our outstanding authors and contributors."

About Doody's Core Titles

An annual peer-reviewed resource identifying the most essential texts in healthcare education, widely used by medical libraries, academic institutions, and residency programs to guide acquisition decisions.

About the Book

A comprehensive overview of modern radiation oncology, integrating foundational science with contemporary clinical practice. Written for residents, fellows, practicing radiation oncologists, and multidisciplinary oncology professionals, the text serves as both a board preparation resource and a practical clinical reference.

About the Editor

Hasan Murshed, MD is a radiation oncologist, Medical Director of Hope Regional Cancer Center, and Editor of Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology, 4th Edition.

Media Contact: Hasan Murshed, MD | [email protected] | drhasanmurshed.com

SOURCE Hasan Murshed MD, Author