FundamentalVR Announces the Appointment of Carlos de Torres Gimeno to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in immersive surgical training FundamentalVR is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos de Torres Gimeno to its board of directors. With an impressive background in global technology leadership, De Torres brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to further accelerate FundamentalVR's growth and innovation. The important designation arrives during a crucial juncture for the company, highlighting FundamentalVR's continuous progress and industry-wide expansion.

"I am excited to be working with the Board and supporting the team with this exciting technology as they execute on initiatives to propel the healthcare industry toward digital surgery by providing innovative solutions that drive MedTech commercial success," said De Torres. "I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of this remarkable organization."

De Torres currently serves as an Executive in Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud, overseeing a multi-billion dollar ARR revenue stream for GCP consumption. In this role, he leads a diverse team dedicated to developing global partners' overall business through strategic planning and execution.

Before joining Google Cloud in 2022, De Torres held various executive roles at Microsoft, where he led the ISV Partner ecosystem for Microsoft US for three years and served as the Vice President for the Device Sales Business in North America, responsible for fostering partnerships with OEMs and delivering over 55 million units of consumer and commercial devices annually.

De Torres holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering, an MBA from IESE, and is a graduate of the Stanford Executive Program (SEP) at Stanford University.

Deeply committed to community development, De Torres actively supports education initiatives that integrate technology into the learning process. His commitment to advancing healthcare technology aligns seamlessly with FundamentalVR's mission, and the company anticipates leveraging his expertise to drive continued success and innovation in the field of immersive surgical training and beyond.

"We are delighted to welcome Carlos to the FundamentalVR board of directors," said Richard Vincent, Co-founder and CEO of FundamentalVR. "With his extensive hyperscaler experience and strategic vision, we are confident he will play a crucial role in guiding us toward continued success in revolutionizing surgical training globally."

About FundamentalVR

Global leader in immersive surgical training, FundamentalVR was founded with the mission to accelerate human capability in surgery and medicine through virtual technologies to improve patient outcomes. The company's innovative approach accelerates the industry shift towards digital surgery, addressing the competency gap in training for intelligent operating rooms. Its purpose-built Fundamental Surgery platform allows for full rehearsal of medical and surgical procedures, and its patented HapticVR™ technology mimics the physical touch, weight, resistance and feedback of surgical actions and accurately simulates the sensations of soft tissue, bone textures and muscle. With over 15,000 competency-building sessions conducted globally and accredited by and affiliated with institutions like AAO, AAOS and Royal College of Surgeons of England, FundamentalVR remains committed to elevating performance and training skilled surgeons and OR teams at scale. For more information, please visit FundamentalVR.com

