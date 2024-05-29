FundamentalVR Revolutionizes Surgical Training with Advanced AI Capabilities

BOSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FundamentalVR , global leader in immersive surgical training, announces groundbreaking advancements in its Fundamental Surgery platform, integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to drive predictive insights, enhance surgical proficiency, and accelerate skills acquisition. The company leverages this data to drive valuable insights for customers, fostering advancements in surgical training and beyond.

Harnessing the power of AI, FundamentalVR's real-time data assessments can now predict surgical behavior and performance with unprecedented accuracy. By leveraging AI algorithms, the platform is able to track and analyze user gestures through telemetry data, in some cases achieving an impressive predictive accuracy rate of 98.5%. This predictive modeling empowers medical device companies and educators with analytics and data science techniques for more informed decisions around product design, training efficacy, and user skill levels, ultimately enhancing surgical techniques and improving patient outcomes.

"Our AI-driven approach marks a transformative shift in surgical training," said Richard Vincent, Co-Founder and CEO at FundamentalVR. "By providing real-time insights and personalized guidance, Fundamental Surgery is revolutionizing how surgeons acquire and refine their skills, ultimately leading to safer and more effective patient care."

The platform's AI capabilities extend beyond performance prediction to offer the potential of expert guidance throughout the virtual reality (VR) experience. Through advanced machine learning (ML) models, FundamentalVR calculates users' risk levels of harming patients in real time, allowing for immediate intervention and correction within a training experience. This proactive approach ensures safer training environments, ultimately leading to better training results.

With the ability to rapidly evolve designs and leverage data with each iteration, FundamentalVR is driving innovation in both training simulations and product designs. This approach results in continuously improved training experiences and better products, furthering the advancement of surgical proficiency and patient outcomes.

"Our AI Tutor empowers learners by providing intuitive mentoring, driven by an expert knowledge base, providing navigation and interaction cues within the simulation," said Vicky Smalley, Chief Technology Officer at FundamentalVR. "By focusing on learner autonomy and personalized, adaptive learning support, we are able to cultivate user engagement while fostering a culture of continuous improvement."

FundamentalVR remains committed to advancing surgical training and elevating performance standards globally. Selected as a partner by or accredited by leading institutions such as the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and the Royal College of Surgeons of England, FundamentalVR continues to lead the industry in digital surgery training.

About FundamentalVR

Global leader in immersive surgical training, FundamentalVR was founded with the mission to accelerate human capability in surgery and medicine through virtual technologies to improve patient outcomes. The company's innovative approach accelerates the industry shift towards digital surgery, addressing the competency gap in training for intelligent operating rooms. Its purpose-built Fundamental Surgery platform allows for full rehearsal of medical and surgical procedures, and its patented HapticVR™ technology mimics the physical touch, weight, resistance and feedback of surgical actions and accurately simulates the sensations of soft tissue, bone textures and muscle. With over 15,000 competency-building sessions conducted globally and accredited by and affiliated with institutions like AAO, AAOS and Royal College of Surgeons of England, FundamentalVR remains committed to elevating performance and training skilled surgeons and OR teams at scale. For more information, please visit FundamentalVR.com

