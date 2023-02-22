Fundamentum drives fixed income AUM growth with bondIT Orion Integration

Fundamentum uses bondIT's investment technology integrated with Orion to scale growth in its fixed income business

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bondIT, a leading provider of next-generation investment technology, announced today that Fundamentum Investment Management has begun using bondIT's portfolio optimization and credit research solution integrated with Orion's advisor technology platform.

Fundamentum was looking for technology to help them efficiently scale their fixed income business and optimize risk-return outcomes. They selected bondIT's Frontier portfolio construction technology to position client portfolios systematically on the efficient frontier and later incorporated bondIT's Scorable AI-based credit research solution to enable credit-aware portfolio construction and rebalancing.

Using Scorable and Frontier together has allowed Fundamentum to systematically reduce exposure to deteriorating credits while substituting higher-quality bonds with equal or better yield. The final piece of the puzzle for efficiency and scale gains was Fundamentum's integration of bondIT's technology with the Orion platform.

Fundamentum's Robert Armagno, CFA, said, "Using bondIT integrated with Orion has allowed us to move our fixed income portfolio management to levels we couldn't reach without this technology. We can generate and rebalance proposals in seconds while adhering to the objectives and constraints that advisors and their clients have formulated. bondIT is a proposal generation machine for us, and a huge competitive advantage when it comes to managing and growing our fixed income business."

Dan Taylor, Head of Americas at bondIT, said, "We're delighted that Fundamentum has opted for bondIT's technology to help them expand their fixed income business and attract new clients. Our platform enables Fundamentum to automate crucial parts of their portfolio management and research process, improving efficiency, performance and scale."

Frontier is bondIT's cutting-edge portfolio construction and management platform that helps investment professionals make data-driven decisions and streamline their workflows. It allows users to generate and rebalance portfolios based on different optimization criteria, individually configurable portfolio objectives and bond level constraints within minutes.

Scorable is bondIT's innovative technology for evaluating and projecting credit rating changes in fixed income securities. It utilizes machine learning algorithms to analyze a wide range of data points and provides actionable insights.

Mr. Armagno adds, "Frontier has been a game changer for our team. It has significantly improved our ability to analyze and construct portfolios and has saved us a tremendous amount of time. Scorable has revolutionized the way we approach credit and relative value analysis. It's a consistent and reliable framework and has enhanced our ability to identify risk as well as attractive investment opportunities."

About Fundamentum Investment Management

Fundamentum, an SEC registered investment adviser, provides portfolio management services for wrap fee programs sponsored by its affiliated registered investment advisers within the Stratos Wealth Holdings family of companies, which includes Stratos Wealth Partners and Stratos Wealth Advisors. Fundamentum is based in Beachwood, Ohio and provides disciplined investment strategies tailored to clients' risk tolerance and objectives. As Fundamentum's team helps manage portfolios alongside over 350 Advisors, tools that can help create efficiency and scale are critical.

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $8.7 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $6.7 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $15.4 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Fundamentum, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1 billion in advisory assets as of September 30, 2022.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $2.4 billion in advisory assets and over $13 million in third party managed assets as of September 30, 2022.

Stratos Wealth Management DBA LPL Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $270 million in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $287 million in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $557 million as of September 30, 2022.

About bondIT

bondIT provides next generation front office investment technology. We combine data science, explainable-AI (XAI) and advanced technologies with fixed income investment know-how to improve the performance, accuracy and efficiency of our clients' investment processes and businesses. bondIT is privately owned and paving the way for financial institutions of all sizes to integrate the power of greater technology in their investment processes. bondIT adheres to the highest privacy and security standards and is SOC 2 certified by Ernst & Young. For more information, please visit bonditglobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Nothing within this press release should be relied upon as investment advice, and nothing within shall confer rights or remedies upon, you or any of your employees, creditors, holders of securities or other equity holders or any other person. bondIT expressly disclaims all representations and warranties, express, implied, statutory or otherwise.

SOURCE bondIT