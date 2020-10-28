Fundapps Achieves Select Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market-leading RegTech provider FundApps announced today it has achieved Select Technology Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), the global partner programme for technology businesses using Amazon Web Services. In managing global compliance requirements in AWS for some of the world's largest financial services providers, FundApps guarantees the highest levels of resilience, scale and agility to its clients.

Joining a list of world-class APN Partners across the globe, FundApps' Select Technology Partner Status comes as a result of the continuous investment in technical resource development, aimed at ensuring secure and efficient usage of the AWS cloud. The result is a powerful platform that boosts client confidence and pushes quicker releases of more new features.

FundApps underwent rigorous evaluations to meet the stringent APN technical validation criteria for reliability, security, performance and product architecture, including live client deployments. Another key part of attaining the certification is demonstrated mutual growth potential, as well as a strong endorsement from clients. FundApps thanks them for their support and is committed to continue to deliver exceptional services and solutions that drive value for its clients.

"Amazon is a key partner for us. The AWS platform provides us the opportunity to develop, scale and innovate faster than ever, whilst delivering a service to our clients that is stable and secure," says Toby O'Rourke, CTO at FundApps. "I'm looking forward to building on our relationship as we continue to grow our client base and introduce new products and services to the FundApps platform."

Since 2010, FundApps has been committed to making compliance simple by providing a client-focused service to automate monitoring of regulatory requirements. With offices in London, New York and Singapore, the company monitors over USD 12 trillion in client assets with 1,000+ users from compliance teams at asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and banks around the world.

FundApps' services automate the most difficult tasks in financial compliance, enabling compliance teams at top-tier financial services organisations to get more done in less time. An industry expert with a vast rule library and a dedicated in-house regulatory team, FundApps enables compliance teams to respond more efficiently to regulatory change, increase certainty and reduce complexity in the compliance process. www.fundapps.co

