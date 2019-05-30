FundApps Expands to APAC With Opening of Singapore Office

LONDON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulatory Technology (RegTech) provider FundApps expands its operations into Asia Pacific (APAC). FundApps automates some of the most difficult tasks in financial compliance, provides cloud-based regulation monitoring services to investment managers and makes Compliance as a Service (CaaS) a reality.

Building on its global footprint, FundApps launches a regional office in Singapore to support its continued growth in the APAC region. With the added benefit of offering client support across multiple time zones, FundApps is making a firm commitment to current and new clients in the region.

As part of the original Asian Tigers, Singapore is one of the key financial hubs in the region; the Monetary Authority of Singapore hosted Asia's first RegTech-focused event in 2016. Since then the RegTech landscape has been rapidly evolving, and with last year as a key milestone for Singapore's Smart Nation 2020 strategy, the MAS's focus on innovation is only expected to grow.



"The MAS is putting a lot of emphasis into the development of blockchain, RegTech and AI — using new innovations to make workflow processes more efficient and find ways to provide real-time monitoring of regulatory compliance," said Chris Bays, Business Development Manager at FundApps.



"Establishing a presence in Singapore is an obvious next step for us," said Andrew P. White, CEO and founder of FundApps. "With offices located across three continents we now truly are a global provider of Compliance as a Service. As the best CaaS provider in the market, we have a mission to provide an environment where the relationship with our clients is one of transparency and collaboration to allow the industry as a whole to benefit from the wisdom gained."



Daniel Kline, Chief Revenue Officer at FundApps stated: "We are excited to further build our compliance community in APAC. Andrew White, FundApps' CEO, will work from Singapore for the next 3 months to help bring our innovative regulatory technology to the market to allow the industry to stay ahead of regulatory change."

Since 2010, FundApps has been committed to making compliance simple by providing a client-focused service to automate monitoring of regulatory requirements. With offices in London, New York and Singapore, the company monitors over USD 7 trillion in client assets with 750+ users from compliance teams at asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and banks around the world.

FundApps' services automate some of the most difficult tasks in financial compliance, enabling compliance teams at top-tier financial services organisations to get more done in less time. An industry expert with a vast rule library and a dedicated in-house legal & regulatory team, FundApps enables compliance teams to respond more efficiently to regulatory change, increase certainty and reduce complexity in the compliance process.

