FundBank Launches Introduced Prime Brokerage Services in Collaboration with Interactive Brokers

Expanding its suite of banking solutions, FundBank launches Introduced Prime Brokerage Services, and is poised to transform the institutional banking sector with its unmatched range of offerings tailored to the asset management industry.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FundBank announced today that it is launching Introduced Prime Brokerage Services through Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR). This turnkey solution will provide clients with trading, clearing, custody and reporting capabilities whilst leveraging the advanced trading technologies of Interactive Brokers. Clients will benefit from:

a comprehensive suite of solutions with trading, clearing, custody, and reporting capabilities, optimized by Interactive Brokers' state-of-the-art technology

holistic support by FundBank including after sales, personalized banking and brokers services

access to powerful and versatile trading technology and advanced trading tools to trade stocks, options, futures and more across more than 150 markets in 33 countries

pre-trade compliance, real-time market-risk insights

cost efficient trading with professional pricing

IBKR BestXTM - a powerful suite of advanced trading technologies, designed to help clients achieve best execution and maximize price improvement, while minimizing market impact

comprehensive support for global regulatory reporting including FATCA, MiFID II, AML, GDPR, and more.

Adam Rossiter, COO FundBank, Ltd. commented, "We are delighted to be working with a high calibre broker such as Interactive Brokers as we continue on our growth trajectory, expanding our offerings to deliver an unmatched and innovative client experience."

About FundBank

FundBank is an industry-leading institutional banking provider, delivering banking solutions to the asset management industry on a global scale.

As the needs of the funds industry are changing, so too have the requirements for banking relationships. At FundBank, we offer a full suite of banking services that are supported by industry-leading technology, for the asset management industry.

With an enhanced user experience supported by the FundBank Client Portal, we provide a simplistic approach to banking for investment funds and managers, allowing them more time to focus on what they do best, managing their portfolios and generating alpha.

