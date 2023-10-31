FundBank Launches Introduced Prime Brokerage Services in Collaboration with Interactive Brokers

News provided by

FundBank

31 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Expanding its suite of banking solutions, FundBank launches Introduced Prime Brokerage Services, and is poised to transform the institutional banking sector with its unmatched range of offerings tailored to the asset management industry.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FundBank announced today that it is launching Introduced Prime Brokerage Services through Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR). This turnkey solution will provide clients with trading, clearing, custody and reporting capabilities whilst leveraging the advanced trading technologies of Interactive Brokers.  Clients will benefit from: 

  • a comprehensive suite of solutions with trading, clearing, custody, and reporting capabilities, optimized by Interactive Brokers' state-of-the-art technology
  • holistic support by FundBank including after sales, personalized banking and brokers services
  • access to powerful and versatile trading technology and advanced trading tools to trade stocks, options, futures and more across more than 150 markets in 33 countries
  • pre-trade compliance, real-time market-risk insights
  • cost efficient trading with professional pricing
  • IBKR BestXTM - a powerful suite of advanced trading technologies, designed to help clients achieve best execution and maximize price improvement, while minimizing market impact
  • comprehensive support for global regulatory reporting including FATCA, MiFID II, AML, GDPR, and more.

Adam Rossiter, COO FundBank, Ltd. commented, "We are delighted to be working with a high calibre broker such as Interactive Brokers as we continue on our growth trajectory, expanding our offerings to deliver an unmatched and innovative client experience."

About FundBank

FundBank is an industry-leading institutional banking provider, delivering banking solutions to the asset management industry on a global scale.

As the needs of the funds industry are changing, so too have the requirements for banking relationships. At FundBank, we offer a full suite of banking services that are supported by industry-leading technology, for the asset management industry.

With an enhanced user experience supported by the FundBank Client Portal, we provide a simplistic approach to banking for investment funds and managers, allowing them more time to focus on what they do best, managing their portfolios and generating alpha.

For Media Enquiries:  marketing@fundbank.com

SOURCE FundBank

Also from this source

DMS Bank & Trust is now FundBank

DMS Bank & Trust is now FundBank

DMS Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that it has undergone a strategic rebrand to FundBank as it emphasizes its institutional direction and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.