FundBlackFounders & Metro United Way Ignite Louisville Startups with $25K Matching Crowdfunding Grants!

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FundBlackFounders is excited to announce a partnership with Metro United Way to provide $25,000 matching crowdfunding grants to 15 Louisville-based founders. This innovative program will support early-stage startups founded by Black entrepreneurs, helping them to bring their ideas to life and grow their businesses.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Metro United Way to provide much-needed support to Black founders in Louisville," said Renee King, Founder and CEO of FundBlackFounders.

"Entrepreneurship is a key driver of economic growth and development, and we are committed to ensuring that Black founders have the resources they need to succeed. Black individuals represent 14.2% of the US population but only 2.2% of employer businesses. This partnership is an important step towards closing this gap and building a more diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in Louisville."

Through this partnership, FundBlackFounders and Metro United Way will provide matching crowdfunding grants to 15 early-stage startups founded by Black entrepreneurs in Louisville. The grant program will be open to all eligible startups, regardless of industry or stage of development.

"Metro United Way is committed to creating opportunities for all members of our community to thrive," said Adria, CEO of Metro United Way. "We are proud to partner with FundBlackFounders to support Black entrepreneurs and help them turn their dreams into reality. This is an important step towards building a more equitable and prosperous Louisville for all."

Applications for the matching crowdfunding grants are now open! Interested founders can visit learn more and apply at: https://fbflab.com/matchmoney/

About FundBlackFounders

FundBlackFounders is a Black-Owned crowdfunding alternative to friends and family funding, blending traditional finance, grants, and impact investment capital with the power of crowdfunding to fund early-stage, Black entrepreneurs.

About Metro United Way

For more than 100 years, Metro United Way has united and empowered communities by investing in the full potential of individuals and families to ensure positive, sustainable change. We use data-driven insights to identify our community's greatest needs and address systemic challenges with a focus on advancing equity and sharing opportunities for all. Together, we fight to improve the disparities that persist in early care and education, economic mobility, home ownership, racial equity, and public policy in Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.

We invite you to join us and be a part of transforming Greater Louisville. To live better, we must LIVE UNITED. www.metrounitedway.org

Media Contact

Joyhdae Albert

706-502-9342

[email protected]

SOURCE FundBlackFounders