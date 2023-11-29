FundCount Launches Cost-Efficient Pricing Initiative for Fund Administrators

CHRIST CHURCH, Barbados, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, a leading provider of investment accounting and reporting software, today unveiled the FundCount Fund Administration Incubator, a new program designed to empower fund administrators of all sizes to streamline their operations, enhance client service, and ultimately deliver exceptional value to their clients.

The Fund Administration Incubator offers a special pricing package tailored to the needs of both new fund administration startups and established firms looking to seamlessly onboard new clients. This cost-effective solution eliminates barriers to entry and simplifies the implementation process, enabling administrators to quickly integrate FundCount into their operations and begin delivering tangible benefits to their clients.

"We understand the importance to fund administrators in being able to provide exceptional service and value to their clients," said Alex Ivanov, CEO of FundCount. "That's why we've developed the FundCount Fund Administration Incubator, providing a streamlined approach to onboarding new clients and unlocking the power of our software to give fund administrators the tools they need to elevate their client service."

Key benefits of the FundCount Fund Administration Incubator include:

  • Affordable pricing to accommodate businesses of all sizes
  • Streamlined implementation to minimize disruption to existing operations
  • Scalable solution to adapt to growing business needs and client portfolios
  • Comprehensive support from a team of experienced professionals dedicated to helping fund administrators succeed

By leveraging the FundCount Fund Administration Incubator, administrators can equip their clients with everything they need to:

  • Make informed investment decisions with access to timely and actionable insights
  • Experience enhanced portfolio performance through optimized investment strategies
  • Benefit from streamlined administrative processes for greater efficiency and reduced costs

The FundCount Fund Administration Incubator is ideal for:

  • New fund administration startups seeking a robust and affordable solution to kickstart their operations and deliver exceptional value to their clients from the outset
  • Established fund administrators looking to streamline onboarding and enhance client service for new clients, ensuring a seamless transition and a positive experience

The program is available for up to 5 funds with up to $50 million in assets under administration (AUA) and includes hosting for one user.

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount is a global provider of integrated accounting and investment analysis software, empowering fund administrators of all sizes to streamline their back-office processes, improve operational efficiency, and gain immediate, actionable intelligence. With five offices across four continents, FundCount provides easy-to-use, affordable software solutions backed by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to helping fund administrators succeed and deliver exceptional value to their clients. Visit fundcount.com to learn more.

