FundCount Named Best Accounting and Reporting Software at the Drawdown's Private Equity Services Awards

BOSTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it received the distinction of "Best Client Accounting and Reporting Software" at the 2018 Private Equity Services Awards.

These inaugural awards by The Drawdown, a publisher of insight and analysis for mid and back office private equity professionals, recognize industry service providers that have demonstrated a combination of exceptional customer service, innovative product development and strong business growth in the past year. Winners were honored at an awards ceremony in London on June 12, 2018.

FundCount software is used by private equity firms around the world to manage, analyze and report on all accounting components of a fund's lifecycle. By integrating partnership and portfolio accounting, general ledger and reporting on a single platform, FundCount improves accuracy and operational efficiency.

"Managing fees, capital calls, distributions and reporting requirements are among the challenges that make private equity accounting particularly complex," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "Being named Best Accounting and Reporting Software by an esteemed judging panel is proof that FundCount has delivered not only on product functionality but also on providing excellent customer service. We are honored to have won this award especially against such well-known and worthy contenders."

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 120 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, private equity firms and hedge funds worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $125 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

