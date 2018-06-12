FundCount Named Best Client Reporting Solution at the WealthBriefingAsia Awards

BOSTON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it won best Client Reporting Solution at the WealthBriefingAsia Awards held in Singapore. The judges cited the ability of FundCount software to simplify complex information across multiple data points and generate customized reports as a determining factor in the company's win.

FundCount won best Client Reporting Solution at the WealthBriefingAsia Awards held in Singapore.

FundCount software is used by single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. It improves operational efficiency and reduces risk by integrating all partnership and portfolio accounting, general ledger and reporting on a single platform.

"Aggregating information and presenting details clearly and accurately in reports custom tailored to each client's needs is one of FundCount's key strengths," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "It is an honor to be recognized by WealthBriefingAsia as the best Client Reporting Solution."

The annual WealthBriefingAsia awards from ClearView Financial Media recognize best of breed providers that have demonstrated innovation and excellence in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities.

Editor's Notes

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 120 hedge funds, single and multi-family offices, fund administrators and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $125 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by CEO, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme. With teams based in London, Singapore, Switzerland, US, South Africa and the Philippines, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector.

Media contact: Abby Friedman, (908) 904-1926, 196843@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fundcount-named-best-client-reporting-solution-at-the-wealthbriefingasia-awards-300664067.html

SOURCE FundCount

Related Links

http://www.fundcount.com

