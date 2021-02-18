FundCount Named Best Partnership Accounting System at the Private Asset Management 2021 Awards

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it won Best Partnership Accounting System for the second year in a row at the 2021 Private Asset Management Awards.

The highly regarded PAM Awards recognize the achievements of leading investment professionals, wealth advisors, consultants and service providers operating in the U.S. private asset management sector. Category winners are determined by an independent panel of judges based on a mix of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators through the year ended July 31, 2020.

FundCount is unique in its ability to support all asset classes and private investment structures within one unified accounting, general ledger and reporting system. As such, it offers greater insight and a definitive source of investment truth for more informed decisions.

"Wealth managers often struggle to support the entire fund lifecycle from commitment to final distribution and close," said Alex Ivanov CEO and founder of FundCount. "Being recognized as Best Partnership Accounting System for the second consecutive year reflects our commitment to innovation and continually advancing the functionality of FundCount to meet the broad and complex needs of this market."

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. FundCount is headquartered in the U.S. with five offices on four continents. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

