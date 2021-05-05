FundCount Named to the 2021 WealthTech100 List

BOSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it has earned a spot on the 2021 WealthTech100, a premier list of the most influential technology companies transforming the global wealth and asset management industries.

WealthTech100

The annual WealthTech100, which is compiled by research firm FinTech Global, is regarded as a bellwether of the future direction of the industry. Companies are awarded a place on the WealthTech100 after a thorough review by a panel of analysts and industry experts. The innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, to generate cost savings, or to improve efficiency across the investment value chain are among the criteria considered.

The WealthTech100 offers senior decision makers a curated selection of companies that are addressing the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by asset managers, private banks and financial advisors.

"The global pandemic brought into clear relief how important it is for technology solutions providers to support digital transformation," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "Our focus on delivering an agile, modern, back-office accounting system not only provides ongoing efficiencies, but it enabled FundCount clients – family offices, hedge funds, private equity firms and fund administrators – to seamlessly shift to virtual operations when the pandemic hit. We are incredibly proud to be recognized as an industry innovator and included on the WealthTech100."

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. FundCount is headquartered in the U.S. with five offices on four continents. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

Media Contact

Abby Friedman

908-904-1926

[email protected]

SOURCE FundCount