FundCount Surprises and is on Pace to Double in Size in Just Two Years

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, is pleased to announce that 2021 was a repeat of the stellar year it had in 2020. Revenue saw gains of 62%. Last year, the company set itself a target of doubling in size over the next three years. It is now poised to achieve this target in just two!

Strong expansion continued in the AsiaPacific region and also in the Americas, where sales were up over 150% compared to company historical norms. EMEA saw stable, continued client acquisition rates.

"We were planning for 30% growth over 2021, surprisingly we saw a rise that exceeded expectations in revenue, client acquisition and employees. We opened a new office in Canada. We now have employees in 12 countries globally," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and Cofounder. "Our goals for the coming year remain the same. We continue to focus on delivery and implementation. Client satisfaction and retention are important. We are working to be faster, more efficient, more standardized while solving problems for clients and keeping them happy."

Founded in 1999 and privately owned, FundCount continues to gain market recognition from family offices, hedge funds, fund administrators and private equity firms around the globe. Its powerful yet cost-effective solution offers greater transparency and a holistic view of all activity for more accurate, informed investment decisions.

A contributing factor to success over the year was the introduction of a fully-operational cloud-based version available through the FundCount Sandbox. With Sandbox, there is no need to spend thousands or millions of dollars implementing a new system before making sure it benefits them. This enables the company to stay ahead of the competition in the areas that matter most to clients. In addition, FundCount's pricing structure delivers greater flexibility and provides clients with a cost-effective way to scale to accommodate increase. New deployment approaches greatly reduce procurement and deployment risk.

