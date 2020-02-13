FundCount Takes Top Honors at the Private Asset Management and the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, announced today that it has won two prestigious industry awards: "Best Partnership Accounting" at the Private Asset Management (PAM) awards and "Best Client Accounting" at the WealthBriefing Swiss awards.

The annual PAM awards showcase the achievements of private banks, multi-family offices, wealth advisers, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers operating within the sector. FundCount's win as "Best Partnership Accounting Solution" affirms the strength of the software in meeting the exacting needs of those who invest in private equity and other private funds or investments.

FundCount was also recognized as "Best Client Accounting Solution" at the WealthBriefing Swiss awards, which recognize best of breed providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities throughout Switzerland. Judges praised the company's "truly integrated wealth management portfolio and partnership accounting system with a real-time general ledger." Additionally, a member of the judging panel said, "With all capabilities embedded on a single platform, FundCount offers a single 'source of truth' that provides clients with enhanced efficiency, reduced operational risk and lower costs."

Commenting on the two wins, Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount, said, "We are honored to have been recognized by both PAM and WealthBriefing. Winning these awards, particularly against such notable competitors, underscores the success of FundCount in meeting the diverse needs of single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, private equity firms and hedge funds across the globe."

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 130 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

