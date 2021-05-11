FundCount Wins Best Accounting Solution at Family Wealth Report Awards

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it was named Best Accounting solution at the 8th Family Wealth Report awards. These annual awards recognize the most innovative and exceptional firms serving the family office, family wealth management and trusted advisor communities in North America.

A judging panel comprising industry experts from family offices, private banks, consulting firms and other service providers selected the category winners based on qualitative benchmarks and quantitative supporting metrics. The judges noted the resilience and remarkable customer care the winning firms demonstrated during 2020.

"FundCount was chosen as category winner as they are unique in providing a truly integrated portfolio and partnership accounting system with a real-time general ledger and all capabilities embedded on a single platform," said a member of the judging panel.

As a comprehensive accounting and reporting solution, FundCount supports virtually all security types, account structures and transactions. It tracks complex entity relationships across generations and investments to provide a holistic view of a family's wealth. Powerful data visualization capabilities deliver valuable insight while automated workflow, accounts payable, and reconciliation tools maximize efficiency.

"FundCount offers single and multi-family offices a purpose-built system that is uniquely positioned to address their back-office accounting and reporting needs," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "Winning Best Accounting is indicative of our success in delivering tangible benefits to this diverse industry sector."

