Funded Trading Plus Podcast Earns Global Praise for Transparency and Exceptional Service

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funded Trading Plus (FTP), one of the most trusted and transparent prop trading firms in the industry, is proud to announce the success of its recent podcast episode, which has received overwhelming positive feedback from traders and industry enthusiasts worldwide. The podcast, We Are Funded Trading Plus, known for its concise and informative content, has been instrumental in solidifying FTP's reputation as a reliable and trader-centric firm.

Simon Massey, CEO Funded Trading Plus

In the tenth episode, traders from across the globe expressed their appreciation for FTP's innovative payout structure, exceptional transparency, and commitment to customer service. These qualities have set the firm apart in a rapidly evolving industry where trust is crucial.

Highlights from the comments on the episode include:

Commitment to Quality Service: "This is the only or one of the few companies in the world that would rather be overstaffed just to provide quality service. That's recommendable." – @anonymous.

Building Trust: "You guys are one of the first prop firms I could really get behind, and you've definitely earned the trust of your traders. Here's to another 10 years of excellence!" – @TheThruthxxxx.

Transparency in Trading: "Funded Trading Plus is to be congratulated for bringing this here. This shows how transparent this company is with its trading policies and rules. Thank you very much." – @machudexxxxxxx.

Focus on Flexibility: "All over, very informative about the backend and operation of Funded Trading Plus... The benefit of one-day payout is not to force traders to trade in a certain way but to allow them to express themselves freely." – @eliaskaxxxxxxxx.

Prop Firm Excellence: "This is definitely the best prop firm in the industry today by far." – @sovuyagaxxxxxxxx.

Reliability and Trust: "I like this prop firm; their reliability and high score on Trustpilot prove they are on the right path in this business." – @stopmoxxxxxxxx.

These comments underscore Funded Trading Plus's dedication to fostering long-term relationships with its traders by emphasising transparency, offering innovative trading solutions, and providing unmatched service. Weekly payouts and clarity in trading rules are just a few features that have driven this success.

Funded Trading Plus CEO, Simon Massey, remarked, "We appreciate the feedback from our community of traders. Our mission has always been to create an environment where traders feel supported and empowered. The success of our podcast and the positive responses reflect the strong relationships we have built with our traders and our commitment to being a leader in the prop trading industry."

About Funded Trading Plus

Funded Trading Plus is a leading prop trading firm that provides traders with the resources, flexibility, and support needed to succeed in the prop trading of simulated markets. With a focus on transparency, innovative payout systems, and outstanding customer service, FTP has established itself as the most trusted name in the prop trading industry.

Attached Picture: Simon Massey, CEO Funded Trading Plus

For more information, visit https://www.fundedtradingplus.com/

We Are Funded Trading Plus Podcast Episode 10:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4N_3zDYkfo&t=1s

Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/fundedtradingplus

Simon Massey, CEO of Funded Trading Plus is available for comment on matters relating to the prop trading industry.

https://www.fundedtradingplus.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514297/FTP_CEO.jpg

SOURCE Funded Trading Plus