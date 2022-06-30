FundFront is Reimagining the Alternative Investing with a New Partnership and Product Line-up

FundFront and Icon Asset Management announce strategic partnership, driving innovation at the forefront of AI-powered investing

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FundFront, an alternative investment platform and a fintech company based in London, today announced a strategic partnership with Icon Asset Management ("Icon"), bringing MoSAIQ's proprietary systematic and data-driven investment strategy to the FundFront platform with a launch of IMMS.

Commenting on the partnership, Amin Naj, Founding Partner of FundFront, said: "Our partnership with Icon complements FundFront's commitment to bringing high-performing alternative investment strategies in one centralised investment platform. We are thrilled to welcome Icon to the FundFront platform."

"We see increasing demand amongst our clients for strategies that are uncorrelated to their traditional equity exposures. The IMMS approach to equity investing is truly differentiated and we are excited to bring this innovation in asset management to our clients and investors." says Naj.

The IMMS product emulates Icon MoSAIQ Max Sharpe strategy, that aims to deliver market neutral returns through investment across US large cap equities. In a segregated structure supervised by FundFront, a mandate is given to Icon to implement the strategy subject to specific investment guidelines and risk management policies. FundFront's unique tech-based platform offers the IMMS strategy with daily liquidity, independent valuation, and risk oversight, giving investors the benefit from a high level of flexibility, transparency, and control.

Elias Nechachby, CFA, Icon's Portfolio Manager said: "We are very excited by this new partnership with FundFront on the launch of MoSAIQ's Max Sharpe certificate. Our objective is to provide investors with access to uncorrelated absolute returns by implementing a systematic and innovative investment approach. This partnership is an important step towards expanding our product reach through FundFront's distribution capabilities."

Unlike conventional alternative investment funds with onerous onboarding, subscription, and redemption processes, IMMS is available to purchase by qualified investors through most banks, and brokers by a simple trading order using ISIN. This mechanism is built with investor's privacy and safety in mind - eliminating the need for additional KYC.

About FundFront

FundFront is reimagining how investors discover, access, and transact with alternative investments by putting investors at the centre of the experience: a platform designed to break down entry barriers, creating a delightful investing experience. It is the future of investing in alternatives and a place to discover exceptional opportunities. Learn more at FundFront.

About Icon Asset Management

Founded in 2006, Icon Asset Management AG is an innovative niche Swiss investment management firm specialising in systematic alternative investments. Icon offers a number of unique investment strategies including MoSAIQ and is regulated in Switzerland and the U.S.A.

