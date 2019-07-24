Funding for Veterinary Educational Grants Program Announced

RALEIGH, N.C., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC), AKC Canine Health Foundation (AKCCHF) and Theriogenology Foundation (TF) are pleased to announce a three-year extension of the AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program for 2021-2023. The Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program sponsored by the American Kennel Club, AKC Canine Health Foundation, and Theriogenology Foundation is a collaborative effort, started in 2014, to increase the number of trained practitioners in small companion animal theriogenology (reproductive health) and canine clinical genetics. Theriogenology is the branch of veterinary medicine concerned with reproduction, including the physiology and pathology of male and female reproductive systems, and the clinical practice of veterinary obstetrics, gynecology, and andrology. The AKC, AKCCHF, and TF recognized an unmet need for additional veterinary clinicians with expertise in this field, and through this competitive grant program provide funding and support for veterinary residency training with a focus on dogs in all aspects of companion animal reproductive medicine and surgery, canine clinical genetics, health research and clinical practice.

As part of this ongoing program, also announced are three U.S. veterinary colleges just selected through a competitive grant application process to receive theriogenology residency program funding in 2020: Colorado State University, The Ohio State University and University of Missouri. These 2020 residency programs will be supported through educational grants funded by the AKC and AKCCHF and in partnership with the TF. The selected universities will solicit top veterinary candidates through the annual American Association of Veterinary Clinicians' Veterinary Internship and Residency Matching Program. Veterinarians selected for each training program will be announced in the spring of 2020 to begin their theriogenology residencies in July 2020.

"Educating the next generation of theriogenology specialists is critical for veterinary medicine to keep pace with advancements in research, technology and to support the health of dogs," states AKCCHF Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Diane Brown. "AKC Canine Health Foundation is proud to work with our partners to benefit important canine health needs for years to come. As we learn more through AKCCHF-funded research into, for example, the health implications of early spay and neuter in dogs, and developments in canine genomics, having specialists trained in canine theriogenology and clinical genetics becomes even more important for the health and well-being of all dogs."

"Reproductive health is critical to breeding programs and the overall health of dogs," states Mari-Beth O'Neill, AKC Vice President of Sport Services and head of AKC Veterinary Outreach. "By continuing our funding of the AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program, we recognize and support the benefits that come from training specialists who will assist breeders of purpose bred dogs and provide genetic counseling to breeders and veterinarians."

"By educating future generations of veterinary specialists, we will provide increased clinical competency in the veterinarians who serve companion animal owners and accelerate improvements in canine health and breeding programs," states Dr. Charles F. Franz, Executive Director of the Theriogenology Foundation.

AKCCHF offers educational grants to encourage the next generation of veterinary scientists. In addition to the AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program, they award Clinician-Scientist Fellowships for those pursuing a career in canine health research, as well as veterinary internships which provide U.S. veterinary students the opportunity to participate in CHF's humane canine health research studies. These programs ensure that trained practitioners will be available to support the reproductive, genetic, and general health needs of all dogs. To learn more about the AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program, including profiles of current and prior residents and how to help support the program, visit www.akcchf.org/therio.

About the AKC Canine Health Foundation

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $46 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

About the Theriogenology Foundation

The Theriogenology Foundation is a global resource that supports education and research in reproductive medicine in order to advance our understanding and treatment of inherited and acquired reproductive disease that impact the genetics, breeding, health and longevity of our dogs. For more information, visit www.theriofoundation.org.

