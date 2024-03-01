Funding Metrics Selects Relativity6 to Deliver AI-driven Industry Classification

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity6, a forefront innovator in AI-powered industry classification solutions, and Funding Metrics, a leading provider of receivables financing for the financial industry, are thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at revolutionizing both receivables financing and business lending decisions through artificial intelligence. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance risk assessment, improve decision-making processes, and drive profitability for financial institutions.

By combining Relativity6's expertise in AI-driven predictive modeling with Funding Metrics' robust data analytics capabilities, the collaboration will empower Funding Metrics to make more informed financing decisions, optimize portfolio management, and enhance customer experiences.

"We are excited to partner with Funding Metrics to bring our best-in-class AI-driven classification technology to an industry leader in alternative lending," said Alan Ringvald, CEO of Relativity6. "By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and advanced LLM's, we are committed to helping lenders enhance risk management, improve operational efficiency, and deliver superior outcomes for their customers."

David Frascella, CEO of Funding Metrics, shared Ringvald's enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of business financing practices. By combining our deep expertise in data analytics with Relativity6's advanced AI capabilities, we are poised to revolutionize how financial institutions assess credit risk, streamline credit approval processes, and drive growth."

The partnership between Relativity6 and Funding Metrics represents a significant advancement in the application of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics in the financial industry. By leveraging their combined expertise, these two industry leaders are poised to deliver transformative solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and profitability for financial institutions and their customers.

