FUNDINGO Announces New Integration for Faster Deal Submissions

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNDINGO is pleased to announce its newest integration with ByzFunder. The API integration is a direct data connection that allows Salesforce users to send submissions to ByzFunder with the Fundingo Submission Wizard and Lender API products.

In lending, speed equals success. Many deal submissions currently take place via email exchange. In contrast, submissions sent with the API integration can go out to multiple lenders at once for a decisive competitive advantage. The integration utilizes two key Fundingo features: Fundingo Submission Wizard and Lender API. These are part of the Fundingo Origination and Fundingo Lender API/Endpoint managed packages, respectively.

"They came to us needing a solution, and our team rose to the challenge," said Henry Abenaim, CEO of FUNDINGO. "ByzFunder is a nimble business that now has a unique advantage in the lending industry."

About the FUNDINGO Loan Management Solution

FUNDINGO is a loan management solution designed for alternative lenders. It streamlines the entire process of originating, underwriting, and servicing loans.

Many lenders' solutions only handle a single element of the lending process. FUNDINGO unites these elements and allows lenders to attract and close more deals. This software accelerates the underwriting process, generates more pricing options, and reduces errors. Using advanced technology earns lenders a more professional reputation and increases business.

The FUNDINGO solution is built on the Salesforce platform. This configuration allows users to integrate their CRMs, finances, and document management systems. Experts in alternative lending embrace the FUNDINGO system. Many leading lending companies have already implemented it into their processes.

