Fundkite Welcomes Zach Swenson as Chief Revenue Officer, Paving the Way for a New Era of Success

News provided by

Fundkite

19 Sep, 2023, 11:50 ET

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundkite, a rapidly growing financial services firm, announces the appointment of Zach Swenson as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. With a proven track record of driving substantial revenue growth and a wealth of experience in the FinTech sector, Swenson is poised to lead Fundkite into a new era of unprecedented success.

Continue Reading
Zach Swenson, Chief Revenue Officer-Fundkite
Zach Swenson, Chief Revenue Officer-Fundkite

Prior to joining Fundkite, Zach Swenson held the position of Senior Director of Lender Strategy and Onboarding at Lendio, where he showcased a holistic approach to developing high-impact solutions. His strategic acumen and ability to cultivate invaluable partnerships led to the successful execution of numerous initiatives, solidifying his reputation as an industry leader.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zach to the Fundkite family," said Alex Shvarts CEO/Founder. "His proven expertise and integrity make him the perfect fit to lead our revenue initiatives and drive our company to even greater heights."

Zach Swenson's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Fundkite, as the company anticipates significant growth and expansion under his guidance. With his leadership and extensive industry knowledge, Fundkite is well positioned to continue to revolutionize the financial technology landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sidney Ortiz Operations Sidney[email protected] 305-922-1783

SOURCE Fundkite

Also from this source

Rick Kuci Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Fundkite

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.