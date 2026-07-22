FundPlay Foundation Champions Bipartisan STRONG Kids Act to Expand Youth Sports Access Nationwide

Legislation backed by FundPlay's coalition of nonprofit and industry youth sports leaders would direct sports wagering tax revenue to expand access to community sports programs, helping level the playing field for youth across all communities

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FundPlay Foundation today rallied its coalition of nonprofit and industry partners behind the introduction of the Sports Training, Recreation, and Opportunities for the Next Generation Act, the STRONG Kids Act, bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Representative Mike Carey (R-Ohio-15) and U.S. Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-California-44) to expand access to youth sports for families and communities nationwide. The bill is endorsed by a broad coalition including YMCA of the USA, the National Recreation and Park Association, the Afterschool Alliance, and FundPlay coalition partners LeagueApps, TeamSnap, UnderArmour, Players Health, and Triple Crown Sports.

The bill authorizes funding equal to 50 percent of federal excise tax revenue collected on sports wagering each calendar year, funded entirely through existing tax revenue, at no new cost to taxpayers. The bill also requires regular reporting to Congress on program outcomes and effectiveness.

Youth sports access has become increasingly out of reach for many American families, as the community organizations that have long run local sports, including grassroots sport-for-development nonprofits, Little Leagues, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs, and parks and recreation departments lack the funding to keep up. Families with means can turn to higher-cost options when local programs fall short; lower-income families often cannot, leaving many kids without any path to play at all. The STRONG Kids Act is designed to strengthen exactly the kind of community-based infrastructure that gives every child, regardless of income, a chance to participate.

"What's powerful about this moment is who's standing behind it together," said Jared Cooper, Executive Director of FundPlay Foundation. "The YMCA, NRPA, and the Afterschool Alliance are some of the most trusted names in youth development in the country, and they're standing alongside FundPlay Foundation and a number of strong youth sports industry leaders. Nonprofit and for-profit leaders across youth sports agree on the need to increase access and participation. That's worth Congress's attention. We're proud this bill reflects years of that kind of alignment, and we're grateful to Representative Carey and Representative Barragán for carrying it forward."

For FundPlay Foundation, this bill's introduction marks a milestone in a six-year, dual-track effort. FundPlay and its partners have pursued this work since founding the PLAY Sports Coalition in April 2020, building a state-by-state track record of advocacy and policymaking that has helped unlock more than $60 million in state and local youth sports funding across six-plus states. At the same time, the coalition has advanced federal legislation, including a 2020 bill from former Representative Max Rose (D-NY) and the PLAYS Act, led by former Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) last Congress. The STRONG Kids Act marks the coalition's third major federal legislative effort, building on years of bipartisan advocacy to expand access to youth sports.

"Everyone in this coalition has spent years working from the same conviction: youth sports change lives and strengthen communities, and every child should have the opportunity to be part of an amazing sports experience," said Jeremy Goldberg, President and Co-Founder of LeagueApps and Executive Board Co-Chair of FundPlay Foundation. "Right now, a lot of people are asking how to make youth sports better, and this bill is an answer we can all get behind: invest in youth sports at a level that matches their impact. States across the country, and countries around the world, have already proven the model of directing sports gaming proceeds to fund youth sports. The STRONG Kids Act rightly aligns federal policy to build on an approach we know works."

"The STRONG Kids Act is years in the making and a critical step toward ensuring every family, regardless of zip code or income, has a real path into youth sports," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "We see every day what it means for a kid to have a team to show up for, and we're proud to stand behind this legislative commitment."

"Players Health has spent years working alongside coalition partners who understand that safety and access are two sides of the same problem: a child can't benefit from sports they can't afford to play, and they can't stay in a program that isn't equipped to keep them safe," said Tyrre Burks, CEO of Players Health. "The STRONG Kids Act channels resources directly to the community-based organizations doing that work every day, from local leagues to parks and recreation departments. We're proud to support legislation that strengthens both the safety practices and the accessibility of youth sports at the community level. This is exactly the kind of long-term, practical investment our industry should be rallying behind."

"At Under Armour, we believe every young person deserves the opportunity to experience the life-changing benefits of sport. But too many children face barriers to participation, whether due to cost, access to facilities, or a lack of local recreation or school programs," said Under Armour Head of Global Government Relations John Sheff. "The STRONG Kids Act is an opportunity to unlock the entry point to youth sports, which inherently is an investment in healthier communities, stronger futures and the next generation of leaders. We are proud to support the STRONG Kids Act and look forward to working with like-minded partners to ensure community organizations, schools and coaches have the resources they need to provide every child with the chance to play, compete and realize their potential."

Under the bill, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would establish a competitive grant program open to national and regional nonprofits and government organizations that run youth sports programs, which would then issue subgrants to local nonprofits and public entities with experience organizing youth sports. Grants of up to $5 million would be available to national organizations, and up to $2.5 million to regional or state-based organizations, with local subgrants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. Eligible uses include reducing participation costs for families, expanding adaptive sports access, supporting coach training, improving safety practices, implementing SafeSport-aligned protections, and promoting positive youth development through sports.

About FundPlay Foundation

FundPlay Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with the mission to level the playing field for youth sports. FundPlay was originally formed as a philanthropic program within LeagueApps in order to support sports-based youth development organizations doing amazing work in underserved communities. A registered public charity since 2022, FundPlay Foundation supports community-based youth sports nonprofits through technology, professional development and capacity building, and advocacy, helping increase access to amazing youth sports experiences.

Media Contact: Lizabeth Cole, JConnelly [email protected] / 973-464-6375

SOURCE FundPlay Foundation