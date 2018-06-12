Fundraising for Education Just Got Easier With Symposium

Symposium helps take the guesswork out of fundraising in today's education system. The app's "SymCast" feature is for marketing memorable occasions like graduation ceremonies, senior awards nights, holiday recitals, theater productions, orchestra/choir engagements, sporting events and more, promoting real-time audience participation while raising critical funds for education.

Schools or affiliates create a SymCast listing of an event, and up to 5000 users can book the pay-per-view stream and watch it live. The Symposium app is available free for download in the Apple App Store, on Google Play, and on the web at www.symposium.us.

"Users don't need to give out personal phone numbers or emails because Symposium connects them with each other, and schools don't need to collect any payment information from SymCast attendees either. They just list and promote their fundraising events in the marketplace, then relax while Symposium's secured payments system calculates and sends the funds raised straight to their corporate cards or accounts," said Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Glenn Geller.

Every SymCast is available as a recording so parents, relatives, friends, or the general public can access it forever. Events are broadcast using Android and iOS devices, webcams, or computers with professional camera equipment. Hosts choose their own prices based on the amount of funds they need to raise, then promote the events by using Symposium to share listings to their social media accounts, email lists, text groups, and websites.

Several nonprofits and charitable organizations have recently discovered the power of the Symposium platform. Jonathan Ogden, Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle with the NFL Baltimore Ravens, recently began using Symposium in scheduling his celebrity speaking engagements.

"I've been able to use Symposium for live pay-per-view events to raise money for our Ogden Foundation charity programs," Ogden said. "The platform is easy to use, and an effective way to quickly and securely raise money for our charity."

For more information, please email info@symposium.us.

