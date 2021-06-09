Fundraising Pioneer and Inspirational Friend, Randy Brewer, Has Passed Away

MONROVIA, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with profound sadness that Brewer Direct (BDI) shares the news that our founder and dear friend, Randy Brewer, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2021. He died after a heroic and extended battle with a disease that threatened to take his voice, but in fact helped him to amplify it.

BDI and the nonprofit community have lost a passionate advocate for the homeless and hurting. The world has lost an amazing human being and committed Christian.

Randy was not only responsible for raising millions of dollars for faith-first causes and homeless missions across the country, but he also infused his work with a contagious, joy-filled energy. Beyond being a savvy marketer, Randy led with his heart and became a trusted ally.

An ordained minister with degrees in Education and Ministry, and graduate studies in both Theology and Business Management, he worked for Focus on the Family and World Vision. Randy also served on the board as Vice Chairman of African Enterprise USA, a 50-year-old evangelistic and relief ministry in Africa and was an active member of International Full Gospel Fellowship.

His guiding life principle: "It is not about what you get, but what you give, that matters. Be generous. Always maintain a posture of open-handedness. Don't be a hoarder, even with your smiles, compliments, laughter and love. Give it away."

Randy leaves behind a vibrant company, and his spirit – to release generosity to help a hurting world – will forever be the foundation of BDI.

Michael (MT) Tomlinson, current CEO and President of BDI, who assumed this leadership position in May of 2019, said, "While we naturally grieve together for our loss, Randy pressed for me in this moment to emphasize his gain – the achievement of his faith, the conclusion of his service and the final chapter of his story. We'll forever honor his friendship, forever respect his influence and forever be the beneficiaries of his generosity."

The BDI family knows that no words can adequately express our sadness at Randy's death or our enduring appreciation for the opportunity to work with him. We will honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much and the faith-fueled example he set for all.

A private memorial service for close friends and family will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers or gifts to Randy's family, well-wishers can connect through Contact Us at the Randy W. Brewer Foundation website, rwbhelps.com.

BDI is an omni-channel, integrated marketing, communication and fundraising agency that works exclusively with faith-first Christian ministries.

Contact: Name: Phil Stolberg

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 626 866 9852

brewerdirect.com

SOURCE Brewer Direct