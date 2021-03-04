Fundraising Platform Disrupts Virtual Auctions With 'Game-like' Experience

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOMGIVE, a rising digital fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations, is pleased to announce its virtual auction software platform to help nonprofits create engaging auction experiences for donors.

ZOOMGIVE, an easy-to-set-up digital fundraising platform, now offers all verified nonprofit organizations affordable, high-quality virtual, live, or silent auction software. Organizations can sign up on ZOOMGIVE's website at https://www.zoomgive.com . ZOOMGIVE's virtual auction platform includes best-in-class digital auction tools such as SMS text engagement, in-auction donation and digital registration, QR code Scan-to-Register, and link to register.

"ZOOMGIVE's virtual auction platform offers a fun, engaging donor experience that encourages more bidding, buying, and donating throughout the event," said ZOOMGIVE's Chief Marketing Officer, Tricia Roseveare. "We're excited to see nonprofits take advantage of our new virtual auction software to make an impact for good."

"This is so fun, it feels like I am playing a game online, said recent ZOOMGIVE auction participant Gloria (age 78). It was so easy to navigate and I even donated right on the platform during the auction event."

Virtual auctions packages include unlimited auction items, unlimited participants, mobile and online bidding, silent and live auction experiences, Buy-it-Now, and more. All of this comes backed with ZOOMGIVE's digital fundraising platform and team of Client Success Managers.

ZOOMGIVE offers three auction package options including Auction Pro: one auction event + digital fundraising at $79 per month/$799 yearly, Auction Premium: unlimited auctions + digital fundraising for $99 per month/$999 yearly, or a one-time auction event - with limited digital fundraising for $699. For more information or to sign up for ZOOMGIVE's platform and products, visit https://www.zoomgive.com .

About ZOOMGIVE

ZOOMGIVE, established in 2018, is an organization based in El Dorado Hills, CA, offering virtual auctions and digital fundraising technology to help nonprofits simplify fundraising and maximize giving. ZOOMGIVE is proud to partner with CardConnect, the world's largest and most secure payment processing company, and CrowdHub Apps, the category leader in web-app creation and web-based community development. For more information, visit https://www.zoomgive.com .

For media inquiries about ZOOMGIVE'S virtual auction solution contact: Tricia Roseveare, CMO, ZOOMGIVE, [email protected], (925) 963-1047.

