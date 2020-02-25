Fundraising Platform Launches First-Of-Its-Kind QR Code Product to Engage Gen-Z and Millennial Donors

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOMGIVE, https://www.zoomgive.com , a rising mobile-giving fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations, is pleased to announce a truly unique Scan-to-Give (QR Code) product to help nonprofits reach tech-savvy Gen-Z and Millennial donors and simultaneously capture their mobile-numbers for ongoing engagement.

1 Min Summary Video Zoomgive Platform

ZOOMGIVE conducted a nationwide survey with 400 nonprofits to understand their most urgent technology and fundraising needs. ZOOMGIVE learned nonprofits were desperate for an easy mobile-giving solution, targeting Gen-Z and Millennial donors - who now represent 70 percent of the world's population, and growing - who prefer to give via mobile to charity. Surveyed nonprofits agreed that an easy mobile-giving solution included the same key elements: simple set-up, easy navigation for donor dashboard management, and personal software support. ZOOMGIVE based the creation of their platform on these critical findings to offer products that make fundraising simplified.

"ZOOMGIVE has the solution to reach mobile-centric Gen-Z and Millennial donors," said ZOOMGIVE's Chief Marketing Officer, Tricia Roseveare. "Scan-to-Give is a powerful new product that no one else offers. In addition to facilitating donations, our Scan-to-Give captures the donor's mobile number, making it even easier to fundraise and engage the next generation of donors."

ZOOMGIVE'S new Scan-to-Give (QR Code) product allows donors to give faster and bypass the need to input a number or keyword. With just a quick camera scan, the user can immediately donate directly from their mobile device. There are many ways for nonprofits to use the Scan-to-Give (QR Code) technology to maximize donations: in fundraising appeals, on flyers, at fundraising events, auctions, concerts, conferences, and more. For more information about ZOOMGIVE's new Scan-to-Give product, as well as Text-to-Give and Text-to-Engage products, go to https://www.zoomgive.com .

About ZOOMGIVE

ZOOMGIVE, established in 2018, is an organization based in El Dorado Hills, CA, offering mobile-giving technology that helps nonprofits simplify fundraising and maximize giving. The ZOOMGIVE mobile-giving platform provides the latest in text-to-give, scan-to-give (QR code), text-to-engage, as well as online donations, campaign management, and 24/7 customer support. ZOOMGIVE is proud to partner with CardConnect, the world's largest and most secure payment processing company, and CrowdHub Apps, the category leader in web-app creation and web-based community development. For more information on ZOOMGIVE, visit https://www.zoomgive.com .

