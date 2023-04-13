Fundraising Startup Alltroo Names First Company President

Tech Veteran Brad Spychalski brings decades of experience from Google, Omaze, Pinterest and Target

MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based Alltroo, an online fundraising platform, has named Brad Spychalski as its first president.

Spychalski was most recently Vice President of Marketing at Omaze where he helped raise more than $50 million for charitable organizations globally, through his oversight of brand, creative and community. Previously, Spychalski held executive marketing positions at Google, Pinterest and Target.

"We are thrilled to have Brad serve as Alltroo's first president. He is a leader who not only has the experience and expertise to guide Alltroo, but he also shares our values of community engagement and giving back," said Kyle Rudolph, NFL veteran and Alltroo co-founder.

Spychalski will oversee the growth of expanding the Alltroo brand, from evolving strategic partnerships across sports and entertainment, to expanding upon its current tech stack, further driving charitable donations and revenue.

"I've always been impressed with Alltroo's commitment to rallying communities for good," Spychalski said. "I couldn't be more excited to continue building the Alltroo brand and deepening trust and engagement with our customers, while continuing to support a variety of nonprofit organizations and charity partners."

Alltroo, which officially launched in July 2021, has raised more than $2 million to support over 50 charitable organizations. Alltroo's sweepstakes offer once in a lifetime experiences that help raise funds to support nonprofit organizations and charities committed to positive change. Anyone can participate and purchase entries for a variety of prizes, from meet-and-greets with high-profile athletes and celebrities to high-end products such as custom cars and travel packages.

About Alltroo

Alltroo is a Minneapolis-based online sweepstakes platform, co-founded by professional athletes Kyle Rudolph and Jason Zucker and two Minnesota-based leading entrepreneurs. Alltroo experiences helps raise funds for Change Starts With Me. Change Starts With Me grants proceeds to nonprofit organizations and charities committed to positive change. To date, Alltroo has raised more than $2 million for charitable organizations. For more information, visit www.alltroo.com and follow Alltroo on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

