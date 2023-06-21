FundRebel to Acquire Nine Hollywood, a New Mixed-Use Development for $67 million

News provided by

FundRebel

21 Jun, 2023, 09:38 ET

The new construction, located just south of Young Circle, Downtown Hollywood, Florida,
includes 204 rental units and over 7,000 sqft of retail space.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The investment platform FundRebel, LLC is pleased to announce its first target asset is under contract to be acquired for $67 million. The property, Nine Hollywood, is situated in a high-demand area for the idyllic South Florida lifestyle, centrally located just minutes from the beach.

Continue Reading

Located in Hollywood, FL and situated on a 36,000 square foot (sqft) parcel, the acquisition is a ground-up mixed-use rental development which includes 204 rental units, three levels of integrated parking, and over 7,000 sqft of ground-floor retail space. The unit mix is 93 studios, 92 one-bedroom/one-bath units, and 16 two-bedroom/two-bath units. The property boasts a suite of onsite features and amenities such as a swimming pool, a fitness center, business suites, ample parking, and 360-degree panoramic views. 

"As we relentlessly pursue exceptional, off-market real estate opportunities with a focus on cash flow generation, Nine Hollywood stands as a prime example of the unparalleled access and engagement that FundRebel offers in premier, institutional-grade real estate investments for all who are eager to participate," said FundRebel CEO Mark Drachman.

The Nine Hollywood property is the first contracted asset of the FundRebel Dean flagship investment opportunity open to both accredited and non-accredited investors. The asset is currently in its last phase of construction with a Q4 2023 target completion.

Benefits of FundRebel investments include ownership of shares that will become tradable on the secondary market upon fund closure, no broker fees, capital return with quarterly dividends and end-of-fund distributions, as well as an annual Preferred Return. Further acquisition details and investment opportunity information can be found at: https://invest.fundrebel.com/projects/13636-FundRebel-Dean.

ABOUT FUNDREBEL LLC
FundRebel offers an all-access investment platform that enables individuals to actively engage in institutional-grade real estate ownership opportunities. The company specializes in Tier 2 Regulation A+ offerings and is composed of a leadership team consisting of rule breakers, go-getters, changemakers, and bar raisers who are passionately committed to challenging norms and embracing potential. While perennially rooted in real estate, FundRebel is unapologetically driven to pioneer new pathways to industries and opportunities that didn't previously exist. Visit FundRebel's website: www.fundrebel.com for more information. Follow FundRebel on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Spotify.

SOURCE FundRebel

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.