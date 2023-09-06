FUNDREBEL'S UNDER CONTRACT PROPERTY, NINE HOLLYWOOD, PARTNERED WITH PIP PROPERTY GROUP

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The investment platform FundRebel, LLC is pleased to announce they are working with the PIP Property Management group to facilitate leasing for their first target asset. The property, Nine Hollywood, under contract to be acquired for $67 million, is situated in a high-demand area for the idyllic South Florida lifestyle, centrally located just minutes from the beach.

NINE HOLLYWOOD
The FundRebel founders are eager to share their partnership with the property management group: "We are excited to announce our asset management partnership with JBMP/PIP Group on the Nine Hollywood project. The collaboration is yet another milestone on our path toward assembling a dynamic team and a more accessible equity ownership model for all levels of investors. Our partnership aims to deliver exceptional service and participation for residents and investors alike."

PIP Group partners Ohad Feigenbaum, Maria Pacitti, and Jon Beaulieu return the sentiment: "We are thrilled to be working with FundRebel as the property manager of Nine Hollywood. Our collaboration marks an exciting chapter in our company, and we are wholeheartedly committed to the success of this asset and the fund. This partnership between FundRebel and our investment arm, PIP Group, aligns with our mission to provide top-tier service for best-in-class product, and we are excited to see the synergies that will be created."

ABOUT FUNDREBEL:
FundRebel offers an all-access investment platform that enables individuals to actively engage in institutional-grade real estate ownership opportunities. The company specializes in Tier 2 Regulation A+ offerings and is composed of a leadership team consisting of rule breakers, go-getters, changemakers, and bar raisers who are passionately committed to challenging norms and embracing potential. While perennially rooted in real estate, FundRebel is unapologetically driven to pioneer new pathways to industries and opportunities that didn't previously exist. Visit FundRebel's website: www.fundrebel.com for more information. Follow FundRebel on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Spotify.

ABOUT PIP:
PIP Property Management and its brokerage arm JBMP Group provide a seamless experience for both residences and investors, managing more than 1,300 units across four states and exclusively leasing over 3,200 commercial and residential units annually. The group believes that the lease-up process into stabilization is an art and science but above all, it is a service—one that requires hands-on hustle backed by years of experience and dedication. The group prides itself on its detail-oriented approach of a boutique operation while offering the expertise of a full-scale commercial brokerage. With more than $650 million in assets under management, the group has grown to be a leading provider of real estate investment and property management solutions and is trusted by investors and developers of all sizes nationwide.

