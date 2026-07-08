Funds Managed by Blue Owl Capital Complete Acquisition of Spire Healthcare Portfolio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced that funds managed by Blue Owl, together with Moor Park Capital Partners ("Moor Park"), have successfully completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 12 acute-care hospitals operated by Spire Healthcare Group plc, the UK's leading private hospital operator.

"The acquisition of the Spire portfolio represents a strategic investment in a portfolio of high-quality UK private hospitals with a market leading tenant, well-structured long-term leases and significantly accelerates the expansion of our European Net Lease strategy," said Marc Zahr, Co-President and Global Head of Real Assets at Blue Owl. "This transaction builds on the firm's experience investing across the healthcare landscape and represents an opportunity to capitalize on the strong supply and demand fundamentals in the European healthcare real estate sector while delivering what we believe to be compelling value for investors and the communities these facilities serve."

The completion of the transaction marks an important milestone for Blue Owl's Real Assets platform and reflects the firm's continued focus on expanding its presence across essential real estate sectors. As part of Blue Owl's Real Assets platform, the Spire portfolio will benefit from the firm's institutional scale, investment expertise and long-standing relationships across the real estate market, creating a strong foundation for continued growth and long-term value creation.

Blue Owl and Moor Park see tremendous opportunity for further growth in the European healthcare sector and will continue to pursue opportunities in the space offering compelling risk-adjusted returns.

The acquisition was financed by a new secured term loan, with Standard Chartered Bank, Natixis and Crédit Agricole CIB acting as joint Mandated Lead Arrangers and lenders to the transaction.

Advisors

Rothschild & Co served as Blue Owl's exclusive financial advisor. Kirkland & Ellis and Hogan Lovells served as Blue Owl's legal counsel. Deloitte served as Blue Owl's tax and financial due diligence advisors.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®. With $315 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,390 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-owl-capital.

About Moor Park Capital Partners

Moor Park Capital Partners, founded by Gary Wilder, Shemeel Khan and Jagdeep Kapoor, is a specialist international real estate private equity investment and asset management firm focused on acquiring, financing, developing and managing high-quality operational real estate across healthcare, living, hospitality, logistics, data centres, retail, offices, bank branches, car parks, leisure, service stations and other alternative real estate sectors.

Established more than twenty years ago, the firm has built an internationally recognised reputation for identifying, structuring, financing and executing highly complex, frequently proprietary real estate transactions that are often inaccessible through traditional market channels.

Across their careers, Moor Park's management team has successfully executed transactions with an aggregate value exceeding €26 billion on behalf of sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, managed accounts and other leading global institutional investors, consistently delivering strong long-term investment performance through disciplined investment, active asset management and innovative capital solutions.

Investor Contact

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

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SOURCE Blue Owl Capital