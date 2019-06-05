Funds SA Extend Use of Matrix Investment Data Platform

SYDNEY, LONDON and NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix, a leading solution provider to asset owners and managers, announced Funds SA, (which invests over $30 billion on behalf of South Australia's public sector superannuation funds and approved public authorities) will extend its use of Matrix investment data management platform to include the Rebalancer Cash and Asset Allocation solution.

Funds SA has used Matrix for 2 years to manage investment data and exposures. The platform has been used to deliver consistency and alignment of key portfolio and security information.

Matrix's focus on and understanding of the specific needs of asset owners, has been one of the keys to the success of the implementation of the Matrix platform at Funds SA.

The Rebalancer solution enables asset owners to allocate cashflows and rebalance funds in line with pre-defined strategic or dynamic asset allocation targets.

Key features of the Rebalancer include the creation of a fund level IBOR, integrated compliance, fully audited workflow, cashflow allocation algorithms, long term/strategic and short term/dynamic asset allocation targets, synthetic overlay management and instruction management.

"We have worked with Matrix on establishing the platform for several years and are looking forward to the benefits and opportunities this new solution will bring to our processes. Matrix's focus on the unique challenges faced by asset owners has paid dividends for us," said Jo Townsend, CEO of Funds SA.

"We are looking forward to working with the Funds SA team to implement the Rebalancer. The forward-thinking team at Funds SA are a great partner for us," said Neil Lotter, CEO of Matrix.

About Funds SA

Funds SA is a statutory corporation established up by the South Australian (SA) Parliament to invest and manage SA Public Sector superannuation funds and the nominated funds of approved authorities.

The function of Funds SA is to invest and manage public sector superannuation funds and the nominated funds of approved authorities pursuant to strategies formulated by the Corporation.

About Matrix

Matrix provides trusted investment data management software to the global asset owner and fund management community. With half a trillion of AUM now managed on the platform, a growing number of asset owners, pension plans, fund managers and insurance companies rely on Matrix to solve their complex investment, exposure and data management challenges.

SOURCE Matrix

