Funds2Orgs, the Nation's Largest Shoe Drive Fundraising Company, Announces the Purchase of Cash4Shooz

ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds2Orgs announces the acquisition of its former competitor, Cash4Shooz, a California based company, for an undisclosed sum. Effective immediately, the business is folding into the Funds2Orgs elite shoe drive fundraising brands, which also include Shoes With Heart and Sneakers4Funds. In the coming months, Cash4Shooz will undergo a complete brand overhaul and relaunch in late summer 2018.
Wayne Elsey, Founder & CEO, Funds2Orgs said, "We are excited about this addition to our company. The Cash4Shooz brand further exemplifies our commitment to dominate market share and be the force in the shoe drive fundraising market. This acquisition completes our picture of now having four national brands with the Cash4Shooz, Shoes With Heart and Sneakers4Funds brands."
About Funds2Orgs
Funds2Orgs is the leading shoe drive fundraising company in North America. Funds2Orgs works with schools, nonprofits, churches, civic groups and others helping them fundraise in an easy, new and innovate way through shoe drive fundraisers. Further, Funds2Orgs works globally in partnership with micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations around the globe who receive the shoes, which become inventory for their small businesses providing them economic opportunities so that they can help themselves out of poverty. It also offers organizations and their local communities a socially responsible way to dispose of unwanted shoes in support of a good cause.
